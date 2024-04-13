Tower Research Capital LLC TRC Raises Stock Position in Gatos Silver, Inc. (NYSE:GATO)

Tower Research Capital LLC TRC boosted its position in shares of Gatos Silver, Inc. (NYSE:GATO – Free Report) by 17.2% during the fourth quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 11,544 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 1,690 shares during the period. Tower Research Capital LLC TRC’s holdings in Gatos Silver were worth $75,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other institutional investors also recently bought and sold shares of GATO. International Assets Investment Management LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Gatos Silver in the 4th quarter valued at approximately $64,000. Barclays PLC purchased a new stake in shares of Gatos Silver in the 3rd quarter valued at approximately $60,000. Ethic Inc. purchased a new stake in shares of Gatos Silver in the 1st quarter valued at approximately $55,000. UBS Group AG raised its stake in shares of Gatos Silver by 5,094.0% in the 3rd quarter. UBS Group AG now owns 13,816 shares of the company’s stock valued at $72,000 after acquiring an additional 13,550 shares during the period. Finally, Jump Financial LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Gatos Silver in the 4th quarter valued at approximately $94,000. 44.81% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

A number of research firms have recently issued reports on GATO. Royal Bank of Canada boosted their price target on shares of Gatos Silver from $6.50 to $7.00 and gave the company a “sector perform” rating in a research note on Thursday, March 28th. BMO Capital Markets boosted their price target on shares of Gatos Silver from $8.00 to $9.00 and gave the company a “market perform” rating in a research note on Thursday.

Shares of NYSE GATO traded up $0.08 during mid-day trading on Friday, hitting $9.80. The company had a trading volume of 1,221,151 shares, compared to its average volume of 383,541. The company has a market capitalization of $677.96 million, a PE ratio of 51.53 and a beta of 2.21. Gatos Silver, Inc. has a 1-year low of $3.51 and a 1-year high of $10.96. The business’s 50-day simple moving average is $7.42 and its 200 day simple moving average is $6.31.

Gatos Silver (NYSE:GATO – Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, February 21st. The company reported $0.18 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.06 by $0.12.

Gatos Silver, Inc engages in the exploration, development, and production of precious metals. It primarily explores for silver deposits. The company also explores for zinc, lead, copper, and gold ores. Its flagship asset is the Los Gatos District, including the Cerro Los Gatos mine in Chihuahua, Mexico.

