Tower Research Capital LLC TRC Reduces Holdings in Sunoco LP (NYSE:SUN)

Tower Research Capital LLC TRC decreased its position in shares of Sunoco LP (NYSE:SUN – Free Report) by 85.7% during the 4th quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The institutional investor owned 1,052 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock after selling 6,305 shares during the period. Tower Research Capital LLC TRC’s holdings in Sunoco were worth $63,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in SUN. International Assets Investment Management LLC grew its holdings in Sunoco by 6,075.4% during the 4th quarter. International Assets Investment Management LLC now owns 574,315 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock worth $34,419,000 after acquiring an additional 565,015 shares in the last quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. grew its holdings in Sunoco by 10.5% during the 4th quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. now owns 2,904,735 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock worth $174,081,000 after acquiring an additional 275,875 shares in the last quarter. Jennison Associates LLC acquired a new position in Sunoco during the 4th quarter worth $15,396,000. TCG Advisory Services LLC acquired a new position in Sunoco during the 4th quarter worth $14,380,000. Finally, Fractal Investments LLC grew its holdings in Sunoco by 1,110.0% during the 4th quarter. Fractal Investments LLC now owns 242,000 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock worth $14,503,000 after acquiring an additional 222,000 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 24.29% of the company’s stock.

Get Sunoco alerts:

Analysts Set New Price Targets

Several brokerages have weighed in on SUN. Mizuho raised their price objective on shares of Sunoco from $55.00 to $60.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a report on Wednesday, January 17th. StockNews.com lowered shares of Sunoco from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Wednesday, February 14th. Wells Fargo & Company lifted their price target on shares of Sunoco from $60.00 to $61.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a report on Tuesday, February 20th. Stifel Nicolaus lowered shares of Sunoco from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $62.00 price target for the company. in a report on Tuesday, February 20th. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. lifted their price target on shares of Sunoco from $53.00 to $62.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a report on Tuesday, March 19th. Six analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and two have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $62.71.

Sunoco Stock Performance

NYSE:SUN traded down $0.76 during mid-day trading on Friday, hitting $53.35. The stock had a trading volume of 675,162 shares, compared to its average volume of 274,936. The stock has a market capitalization of $5.38 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 14.66 and a beta of 1.27. The company has a 50 day simple moving average of $60.74 and a 200-day simple moving average of $56.77. Sunoco LP has a 52 week low of $41.95 and a 52 week high of $64.89. The company has a current ratio of 1.40, a quick ratio of 0.76 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 3.66.

Sunoco (NYSE:SUN – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, February 14th. The oil and gas company reported ($1.50) earnings per share for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.96 by ($2.46). The firm had revenue of $5.64 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $5.42 billion. Sunoco had a net margin of 1.71% and a return on equity of 37.91%. The company’s revenue for the quarter was down 4.7% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business earned $0.42 earnings per share. On average, research analysts expect that Sunoco LP will post 4.99 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Sunoco Dividend Announcement

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, February 20th. Investors of record on Wednesday, February 7th were given a $0.842 dividend. The ex-dividend date was Tuesday, February 6th. This represents a $3.37 annualized dividend and a yield of 6.31%. Sunoco’s dividend payout ratio is presently 92.58%.

About Sunoco

(Free Report)

Sunoco LP, together with its subsidiaries, distributes and retails motor fuels in the United States. It operates through two segments: Fuel Distribution and Marketing, and All Other. The Fuel Distribution and Marketing segment purchases motor fuel, as well as other petroleum products, such as propane and lubricating oil from independent refiners and oil companies and supplies it to company-operated retail stores, independently operated commission agents, and retail stores, as well as other commercial customers, including unbranded retail stores, other fuel distributors, school districts, municipalities, and other industrial customers.

Featured Stories

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding SUN? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Sunoco LP (NYSE:SUN – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for Sunoco Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Sunoco and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.