Tower Research Capital LLC TRC Reduces Stake in Kymera Therapeutics, Inc. (NASDAQ:KYMR)

Tower Research Capital LLC TRC decreased its stake in shares of Kymera Therapeutics, Inc. (NASDAQ:KYMR – Free Report) by 58.6% during the fourth quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The firm owned 2,753 shares of the company’s stock after selling 3,899 shares during the period. Tower Research Capital LLC TRC’s holdings in Kymera Therapeutics were worth $70,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other institutional investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Massachusetts Financial Services Co. MA lifted its holdings in Kymera Therapeutics by 23.0% during the 3rd quarter. Massachusetts Financial Services Co. MA now owns 463,533 shares of the company’s stock worth $6,443,000 after purchasing an additional 86,585 shares in the last quarter. Dark Forest Capital Management LP grew its position in Kymera Therapeutics by 89.0% during the 3rd quarter. Dark Forest Capital Management LP now owns 36,698 shares of the company’s stock worth $510,000 after acquiring an additional 17,280 shares during the last quarter. FMR LLC grew its position in shares of Kymera Therapeutics by 3.9% in the 3rd quarter. FMR LLC now owns 870,547 shares of the company’s stock worth $12,101,000 after buying an additional 32,335 shares during the last quarter. Hsbc Holdings PLC bought a new stake in shares of Kymera Therapeutics in the 3rd quarter worth approximately $185,000. Finally, Algert Global LLC lifted its stake in shares of Kymera Therapeutics by 130.6% in the 3rd quarter. Algert Global LLC now owns 128,532 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,787,000 after purchasing an additional 72,802 shares during the period.

Kymera Therapeutics Price Performance

KYMR traded down $1.63 on Friday, reaching $35.58. 598,100 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 643,577. The company’s 50-day moving average price is $39.20 and its 200 day moving average price is $27.18. Kymera Therapeutics, Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $9.60 and a fifty-two week high of $45.31. The firm has a market capitalization of $2.17 billion, a PE ratio of -14.12 and a beta of 2.27.

Insiders Place Their Bets

Kymera Therapeutics ( NASDAQ:KYMR Get Free Report ) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, February 22nd. The company reported ($0.25) EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.44) by $0.19. Kymera Therapeutics had a negative return on equity of 34.83% and a negative net margin of 187.00%. The company had revenue of $47.90 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $41.94 million. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm posted ($0.60) EPS. The firm’s revenue was up 197.5% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, equities analysts forecast that Kymera Therapeutics, Inc. will post -3.13 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

In other Kymera Therapeutics news, Director Bruce Booth sold 51,184 shares of Kymera Therapeutics stock in a transaction dated Monday, March 11th. The stock was sold at an average price of $42.85, for a total transaction of $2,193,234.40. Following the completion of the sale, the director now owns 881,266 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $37,762,248.10. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink. In other news, major shareholder Venture Fund X. L.P. Atlas sold 42,302 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, March 11th. The stock was sold at an average price of $42.85, for a total value of $1,812,640.70. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now owns 4,925,812 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $211,071,044.20. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this link. Also, Director Bruce Booth sold 51,184 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, March 11th. The shares were sold at an average price of $42.85, for a total value of $2,193,234.40. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now directly owns 881,266 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $37,762,248.10. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last 90 days, insiders sold 484,051 shares of company stock valued at $19,924,711. 16.67% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

Analyst Ratings Changes

A number of brokerages have issued reports on KYMR. Stifel Nicolaus lifted their price objective on Kymera Therapeutics from $35.00 to $55.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday, February 23rd. JPMorgan Chase & Co. lifted their price objective on Kymera Therapeutics from $34.00 to $47.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Friday, February 23rd. Piper Sandler boosted their price target on Kymera Therapeutics from $39.00 to $56.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Tuesday, February 27th. Wolfe Research started coverage on Kymera Therapeutics in a report on Thursday, February 15th. They set a “peer perform” rating for the company. Finally, Truist Financial upped their price objective on Kymera Therapeutics from $41.00 to $54.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday, March 1st. Six analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and six have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, Kymera Therapeutics has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $39.89.

Kymera Therapeutics Company Profile

Kymera Therapeutics, Inc, a biopharmaceutical company, focuses on discovering and developing novel small molecule therapeutics that selectively degrade disease-causing proteins by harnessing the body's own natural protein degradation system. It engages in developing IRAK4 program, which is in Phase II clinical trial for the treatment of immunology-inflammation diseases, including hidradenitis suppurativa, atopic dermatitis; STAT3 program for the treatment of hematologic malignancies and solid tumors, as well as autoimmune diseases and fibrosis; and MDM2 program to treat hematological malignancies and solid tumors.

Further Reading

