Tower Research Capital LLC TRC Reduces Stock Holdings in CEMEX, S.A.B. de C.V. (NYSE:CX)

Tower Research Capital LLC TRC reduced its holdings in CEMEX, S.A.B. de C.V. (NYSE:CX – Free Report) by 62.4% during the 4th quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 9,068 shares of the construction company’s stock after selling 15,024 shares during the period. Tower Research Capital LLC TRC’s holdings in CEMEX were worth $70,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other large investors have also made changes to their positions in CX. Acadian Asset Management LLC lifted its stake in shares of CEMEX by 41.4% in the 3rd quarter. Acadian Asset Management LLC now owns 18,924,664 shares of the construction company’s stock valued at $122,996,000 after purchasing an additional 5,542,723 shares during the period. AQR Capital Management LLC raised its position in CEMEX by 184.8% during the first quarter. AQR Capital Management LLC now owns 6,800,611 shares of the construction company’s stock worth $37,607,000 after acquiring an additional 4,413,029 shares during the period. AXA S.A. acquired a new position in CEMEX during the first quarter worth $12,347,000. Macquarie Group Ltd. raised its position in CEMEX by 58.5% during the second quarter. Macquarie Group Ltd. now owns 5,486,317 shares of the construction company’s stock worth $21,506,000 after acquiring an additional 2,025,339 shares during the period. Finally, Sei Investments Co. raised its position in CEMEX by 146.8% during the third quarter. Sei Investments Co. now owns 3,010,503 shares of the construction company’s stock worth $19,568,000 after acquiring an additional 1,790,588 shares during the period. 82.97% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

NYSE:CX traded down $0.18 during mid-day trading on Friday, hitting $8.56. The stock had a trading volume of 4,076,641 shares, compared to its average volume of 8,351,092. The stock has a 50-day simple moving average of $8.28 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $7.50. The company has a market capitalization of $12.40 billion, a PE ratio of 71.33, a PEG ratio of 0.16 and a beta of 1.47. CEMEX, S.A.B. de C.V. has a twelve month low of $5.67 and a twelve month high of $9.27. The company has a current ratio of 0.74, a quick ratio of 0.47 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.59.

CEMEX ( NYSE:CX Get Free Report ) last released its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, February 8th. The construction company reported ($0.30) earnings per share for the quarter. CEMEX had a return on equity of 1.50% and a net margin of 1.06%. The company had revenue of $4.24 billion for the quarter. On average, equities research analysts anticipate that CEMEX, S.A.B. de C.V. will post 0.94 EPS for the current year.

A number of research firms have weighed in on CX. Barclays cut shares of CEMEX from an “overweight” rating to an “equal weight” rating and set a $9.00 price objective for the company. in a research report on Friday, February 9th. StockNews.com lowered shares of CEMEX from a “strong-buy” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Friday, February 9th. Finally, Bank of America raised shares of CEMEX from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and upped their target price for the stock from $8.20 to $9.00 in a report on Tuesday, January 9th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and five have assigned a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, CEMEX has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $9.37.

CEMEX, SAB. de C.V., together with its subsidiaries, produces, markets, distributes, and sells cement, ready-mix concrete, aggregates, urbanization solutions, and other construction materials and services worldwide. The company offers gray ordinary portland, white portland, oil-well, and blended cement products; mortar; and standard ready-mix, architectural and decorative, rapid-setting, fiber-reinforced, fluid-fill, roller-compacted, self-consolidating, pervious, and antibacterial, and other concrete products.

