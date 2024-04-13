Tower Research Capital LLC TRC Sells 3,790 Shares of Monro, Inc. (NASDAQ:MNRO)

Tower Research Capital LLC TRC lowered its position in Monro, Inc. (NASDAQ:MNRO – Free Report) by 60.0% in the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 2,528 shares of the auto parts company’s stock after selling 3,790 shares during the period. Tower Research Capital LLC TRC’s holdings in Monro were worth $74,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other large investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. First Trust Advisors LP increased its holdings in Monro by 215.5% during the 4th quarter. First Trust Advisors LP now owns 74,077 shares of the auto parts company’s stock worth $2,173,000 after purchasing an additional 50,596 shares in the last quarter. Rafferty Asset Management LLC increased its holdings in Monro by 33.1% during the 4th quarter. Rafferty Asset Management LLC now owns 16,214 shares of the auto parts company’s stock worth $476,000 after purchasing an additional 4,032 shares in the last quarter. TFO Wealth Partners LLC increased its holdings in Monro by 129,700.0% during the 4th quarter. TFO Wealth Partners LLC now owns 1,298 shares of the auto parts company’s stock worth $38,000 after purchasing an additional 1,297 shares in the last quarter. Hsbc Holdings PLC increased its holdings in Monro by 90.4% during the 4th quarter. Hsbc Holdings PLC now owns 22,024 shares of the auto parts company’s stock worth $646,000 after purchasing an additional 10,454 shares in the last quarter. Finally, US Bancorp DE boosted its stake in shares of Monro by 52.7% during the 4th quarter. US Bancorp DE now owns 1,202 shares of the auto parts company’s stock worth $35,000 after buying an additional 415 shares during the last quarter.

Insider Activity at Monro

In other news, CEO Michael T. Broderick bought 5,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, February 2nd. The stock was acquired at an average cost of $32.30 per share, for a total transaction of $161,500.00. Following the purchase, the chief executive officer now owns 90,487 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $2,922,730.10. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website. 2.70% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

Monro Stock Down 0.3 %

Shares of Monro stock traded down $0.10 during trading hours on Friday, reaching $30.40. 303,967 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 425,901. The company has a 50 day moving average of $31.44 and a two-hundred day moving average of $29.55. Monro, Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $22.72 and a fifty-two week high of $50.20. The company has a current ratio of 0.56, a quick ratio of 0.23 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.54. The stock has a market cap of $908.96 million, a P/E ratio of 28.41, a P/E/G ratio of 1.21 and a beta of 1.11.

Monro (NASDAQ:MNRO – Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, January 24th. The auto parts company reported $0.39 EPS for the quarter, hitting analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.39. Monro had a net margin of 2.68% and a return on equity of 5.59%. The company had revenue of $317.65 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $324.75 million. During the same period in the prior year, the business posted $0.43 EPS. The company’s quarterly revenue was down 5.2% on a year-over-year basis. On average, sell-side analysts forecast that Monro, Inc. will post 1.45 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Monro Announces Dividend

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, March 22nd. Investors of record on Friday, March 8th were paid a $0.28 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, March 7th. This represents a $1.12 annualized dividend and a yield of 3.68%. Monro’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 104.67%.

About Monro

Monro, Inc provides automotive undercar repair, and tire sales and services in the United States. It offers replacement tires and tire related services, automotive undercar repair services, and routine maintenance services primarily to passenger cars, light trucks, and vans. The company also provides other products and services for brakes; mufflers and exhaust systems; and steering, drive train, suspension, and wheel alignment.

