Tredegar Co. (NYSE:TG) Sees Significant Decrease in Short Interest

Tredegar Co. (NYSE:TG – Get Free Report) was the recipient of a large drop in short interest during the month of March. As of March 31st, there was short interest totalling 273,700 shares, a drop of 24.4% from the March 15th total of 362,000 shares. Approximately 0.9% of the company’s shares are sold short. Based on an average daily volume of 147,000 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is currently 1.9 days.

Institutional Investors Weigh In On Tredegar

A number of institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the company. Swiss National Bank boosted its stake in shares of Tredegar by 8.1% in the first quarter. Swiss National Bank now owns 63,900 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $766,000 after purchasing an additional 4,800 shares during the period. Bank of New York Mellon Corp boosted its position in Tredegar by 12.8% in the 1st quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 435,442 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $5,220,000 after buying an additional 49,429 shares during the period. Citigroup Inc. grew its stake in shares of Tredegar by 9.4% in the first quarter. Citigroup Inc. now owns 22,624 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $271,000 after acquiring an additional 1,942 shares in the last quarter. Acadian Asset Management LLC increased its position in shares of Tredegar by 593.0% during the first quarter. Acadian Asset Management LLC now owns 47,268 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $564,000 after acquiring an additional 40,447 shares during the period. Finally, MetLife Investment Management LLC raised its stake in shares of Tredegar by 64.1% in the first quarter. MetLife Investment Management LLC now owns 12,857 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $154,000 after acquiring an additional 5,022 shares in the last quarter. 79.24% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Tredegar Trading Up 0.3 %

TG stock traded up $0.02 during mid-day trading on Friday, hitting $6.45. 303,047 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 190,030. The business has a fifty day simple moving average of $5.16 and a 200-day simple moving average of $5.04. The firm has a market capitalization of $222.07 million, a P/E ratio of -2.08 and a beta of 0.99. Tredegar has a 12-month low of $3.98 and a 12-month high of $9.53. The company has a quick ratio of 0.38, a current ratio of 0.71 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.13.

About Tredegar

Tredegar ( NYSE:TG Get Free Report ) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Friday, March 15th. The basic materials company reported ($0.01) earnings per share for the quarter. The company had revenue of $166.99 million for the quarter. Tredegar had a negative return on equity of 2.72% and a negative net margin of 15.08%.

Tredegar Corporation manufactures and sells aluminum extrusions, polyethylene (PE) films, and plastic and polyester films in the United States and internationally. It operates through three segments: Aluminum Extrusions, PE Films, and Flexible Packaging Films. The Aluminum Extrusions segment produces soft and medium strength alloyed aluminum extrusions, custom fabricated and finished aluminum extrusions for the building and construction, automotive and transportation, consumer durables, machinery and equipment, electrical and renewable energy, and distribution markets; and manufactures mill, anodized, and painted and alloyed aluminum extrusions to fabricators and distributors.

