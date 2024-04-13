Triasima Portfolio Management inc. Buys 3,601 Shares of NexGen Energy Ltd. (NYSE:NXE)

Triasima Portfolio Management inc. boosted its stake in shares of NexGen Energy Ltd. (NYSE:NXE – Free Report) by 1.5% during the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 248,783 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 3,601 shares during the period. Triasima Portfolio Management inc.’s holdings in NexGen Energy were worth $1,744,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Mirae Asset Global Investments Co. Ltd. raised its position in NexGen Energy by 7.3% in the fourth quarter. Mirae Asset Global Investments Co. Ltd. now owns 25,505,360 shares of the company’s stock worth $179,307,000 after acquiring an additional 1,744,062 shares during the period. Raymond James Financial Services Advisors Inc. raised its position in shares of NexGen Energy by 51.2% during the 4th quarter. Raymond James Financial Services Advisors Inc. now owns 109,097 shares of the company’s stock valued at $764,000 after purchasing an additional 36,922 shares during the period. Avalon Capital Management bought a new stake in shares of NexGen Energy during the 4th quarter valued at $353,000. Affinity Wealth Management LLC raised its position in shares of NexGen Energy by 19.5% during the 4th quarter. Affinity Wealth Management LLC now owns 555,884 shares of the company’s stock valued at $3,891,000 after purchasing an additional 90,813 shares during the period. Finally, Southland Equity Partners LLC bought a new stake in shares of NexGen Energy during the 4th quarter valued at $123,000. Institutional investors own 42.43% of the company’s stock.

Separately, Scotiabank began coverage on shares of NexGen Energy in a research report on Monday, April 1st. They set a “sector outperform” rating on the stock.

NXE traded down $0.25 during trading on Friday, hitting $8.01. 5,191,833 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 5,602,023. The company has a market cap of $4.32 billion, a PE ratio of 400.70 and a beta of 1.90. The stock’s 50-day simple moving average is $7.63 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $6.92. NexGen Energy Ltd. has a 1 year low of $3.49 and a 1 year high of $8.88. The company has a current ratio of 11.00, a quick ratio of 11.00 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.19.

NexGen Energy (NYSE:NXE – Get Free Report) last posted its earnings results on Wednesday, March 6th. The company reported ($0.06) earnings per share for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of ($0.01) by ($0.05). As a group, sell-side analysts anticipate that NexGen Energy Ltd. will post -0.1 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

NexGen Energy Ltd., an exploration and development stage company, engages in the acquisition, exploration, and evaluation and development of uranium properties in Canada. It holds 100% interest in the Rook I project comprising 32 contiguous mineral claims totaling an area of 35,065 hectares located in the southwestern Athabasca Basin of Saskatchewan.

