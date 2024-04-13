Triasima Portfolio Management inc. Cuts Stock Position in Osisko Gold Royalties Ltd (NYSE:OR)

Triasima Portfolio Management inc. trimmed its position in shares of Osisko Gold Royalties Ltd (NYSE:OR – Free Report) by 3.8% in the 4th quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 171,015 shares of the basic materials company’s stock after selling 6,692 shares during the quarter. Triasima Portfolio Management inc. owned 0.09% of Osisko Gold Royalties worth $2,445,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Bornite Capital Management LP bought a new stake in shares of Osisko Gold Royalties in the first quarter valued at about $6,565,000. JPMorgan Chase & Co. increased its holdings in shares of Osisko Gold Royalties by 12.9% during the first quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 290,239 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $3,828,000 after acquiring an additional 33,210 shares in the last quarter. BlackRock Inc. acquired a new position in shares of Osisko Gold Royalties during the first quarter valued at about $6,595,000. Cibc World Market Inc. increased its holdings in shares of Osisko Gold Royalties by 61.2% during the first quarter. Cibc World Market Inc. now owns 414,585 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $5,468,000 after acquiring an additional 157,353 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Dimensional Fund Advisors LP boosted its position in Osisko Gold Royalties by 51.6% in the first quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP now owns 333,993 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $4,405,000 after buying an additional 113,727 shares during the last quarter. 68.52% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

Separately, Jefferies Financial Group initiated coverage on Osisko Gold Royalties in a research report on Thursday, February 29th. They issued a “hold” rating and a $15.00 target price on the stock.

Osisko Gold Royalties Stock Performance

NYSE OR traded down $0.31 during trading hours on Friday, reaching $16.12. The stock had a trading volume of 1,243,694 shares, compared to its average volume of 813,429. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.12, a quick ratio of 4.11 and a current ratio of 4.11. Osisko Gold Royalties Ltd has a 52-week low of $11.24 and a 52-week high of $17.96. The stock has a fifty day moving average of $15.37 and a 200 day moving average of $14.07. The stock has a market cap of $2.99 billion, a P/E ratio of -84.79 and a beta of 0.99.

Osisko Gold Royalties (NYSE:OR – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, February 20th. The basic materials company reported $0.12 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.11 by $0.01. Osisko Gold Royalties had a positive return on equity of 6.78% and a negative net margin of 19.34%. The business had revenue of $47.87 million for the quarter. Sell-side analysts predict that Osisko Gold Royalties Ltd will post 0.42 earnings per share for the current year.

Osisko Gold Royalties Increases Dividend

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, April 15th. Shareholders of record on Thursday, March 28th will be given a $0.0444 dividend. This represents a $0.18 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.10%. The ex-dividend date is Wednesday, March 27th. This is a positive change from Osisko Gold Royalties’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.04. Osisko Gold Royalties’s dividend payout ratio is currently -94.74%.

Osisko Gold Royalties Company Profile

Osisko Gold Royalties Ltd acquires and manages precious metal and other royalties, streams, and other interests in Canada and internationally. It also owns options on offtake; royalty/stream financings; and exclusive rights to participate in future royalty/stream financings on various projects. The company's primary asset is a 3-5% net smelter return royalty on the Canadian Malartic complex located in Canada.

