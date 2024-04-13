Triasima Portfolio Management inc. Has $1.86 Million Stock Holdings in Motorola Solutions, Inc. (NYSE:MSI)

Triasima Portfolio Management inc. grew its holdings in Motorola Solutions, Inc. (NYSE:MSI – Free Report) by 15.3% during the fourth quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 5,935 shares of the communications equipment provider’s stock after purchasing an additional 789 shares during the quarter. Triasima Portfolio Management inc.’s holdings in Motorola Solutions were worth $1,858,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently made changes to their positions in the business. OmniStar Financial Group Inc. lifted its stake in shares of Motorola Solutions by 1.7% in the 4th quarter. OmniStar Financial Group Inc. now owns 2,032 shares of the communications equipment provider’s stock valued at $636,000 after purchasing an additional 33 shares during the period. Valley National Advisers Inc. raised its stake in Motorola Solutions by 21.3% during the 4th quarter. Valley National Advisers Inc. now owns 188 shares of the communications equipment provider’s stock worth $58,000 after buying an additional 33 shares during the period. Rosenberg Matthew Hamilton raised its stake in Motorola Solutions by 15.1% during the 3rd quarter. Rosenberg Matthew Hamilton now owns 275 shares of the communications equipment provider’s stock worth $75,000 after buying an additional 36 shares during the period. AdvisorNet Financial Inc raised its stake in Motorola Solutions by 9.4% during the 3rd quarter. AdvisorNet Financial Inc now owns 444 shares of the communications equipment provider’s stock worth $121,000 after buying an additional 38 shares during the period. Finally, Merit Financial Group LLC raised its stake in Motorola Solutions by 3.0% during the 3rd quarter. Merit Financial Group LLC now owns 1,301 shares of the communications equipment provider’s stock worth $354,000 after buying an additional 38 shares during the period. 84.17% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Motorola Solutions Stock Performance

Shares of MSI stock traded down $4.93 during trading on Friday, hitting $343.81. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 413,844 shares, compared to its average volume of 550,531. The company has a market cap of $57.11 billion, a PE ratio of 34.62, a P/E/G ratio of 3.22 and a beta of 0.90. The company has a current ratio of 1.00, a quick ratio of 0.85 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 6.37. The business has a fifty day moving average of $337.97 and a 200-day moving average of $317.20. Motorola Solutions, Inc. has a 52 week low of $269.64 and a 52 week high of $355.39.

Motorola Solutions Announces Dividend

Motorola Solutions ( NYSE:MSI Get Free Report ) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, February 8th. The communications equipment provider reported $3.90 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $3.63 by $0.27. Motorola Solutions had a return on equity of 441.65% and a net margin of 17.12%. The business had revenue of $2.85 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $2.82 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the company earned $3.38 earnings per share. Motorola Solutions’s revenue was up 5.2% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, research analysts anticipate that Motorola Solutions, Inc. will post 11.74 earnings per share for the current year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, April 15th. Shareholders of record on Friday, March 15th will be issued a dividend of $0.98 per share. This represents a $3.92 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.14%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, March 14th. Motorola Solutions’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 39.48%.

Insider Buying and Selling at Motorola Solutions

In other Motorola Solutions news, SVP Cynthia Yazdi sold 4,744 shares of the stock in a transaction on Friday, March 1st. The stock was sold at an average price of $334.30, for a total transaction of $1,585,919.20. Following the sale, the senior vice president now owns 8,858 shares in the company, valued at $2,961,229.40. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at this hyperlink. 1.50% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

A number of research analysts recently weighed in on MSI shares. StockNews.com raised Motorola Solutions from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Monday, February 12th. Barclays upped their price target on Motorola Solutions from $333.00 to $352.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Tuesday, January 2nd. Evercore ISI started coverage on Motorola Solutions in a research note on Monday, March 25th. They issued an “outperform” rating and a $400.00 price objective for the company. William Blair reissued an “outperform” rating on shares of Motorola Solutions in a research note on Friday, February 9th. Finally, Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft started coverage on Motorola Solutions in a research note on Friday, January 19th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $350.00 price objective for the company. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and eight have assigned a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $348.38.

About Motorola Solutions

Motorola Solutions, Inc provides public safety and enterprise security solutions in the United States, the United Kingdom, Canada, and internationally. The company operates in two segments, Products and Systems Integration, and Software and Services. The Products and Systems Integration segment offers a portfolio of infrastructure, devices, accessories, and video security devices and infrastructure, as well as the implementation and integration of systems, devices, software, and applications for government, public safety, and commercial customers who operate private communications networks and video security solutions, as well as manage a mobile workforce.

Featured Stories

