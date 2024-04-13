Triasima Portfolio Management inc. Has $3.28 Million Stake in Green Brick Partners, Inc. (NASDAQ:GRBK)

Triasima Portfolio Management inc. cut its position in Green Brick Partners, Inc. (NASDAQ:GRBK – Free Report) by 0.3% in the 4th quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 63,185 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after selling 200 shares during the quarter. Triasima Portfolio Management inc. owned 0.14% of Green Brick Partners worth $3,282,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently made changes to their positions in GRBK. JPMorgan Chase & Co. raised its position in shares of Green Brick Partners by 213.9% in the 1st quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 45,764 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $905,000 after buying an additional 31,184 shares in the last quarter. HighTower Advisors LLC raised its position in shares of Green Brick Partners by 4.7% in the 1st quarter. HighTower Advisors LLC now owns 55,192 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $1,088,000 after buying an additional 2,482 shares in the last quarter. Healthcare of Ontario Pension Plan Trust Fund acquired a new position in shares of Green Brick Partners in the 1st quarter valued at approximately $889,000. MetLife Investment Management LLC raised its position in shares of Green Brick Partners by 57.5% in the 1st quarter. MetLife Investment Management LLC now owns 15,773 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $312,000 after buying an additional 5,757 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Dimensional Fund Advisors LP increased its position in Green Brick Partners by 0.6% during the 1st quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP now owns 1,648,597 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $32,578,000 after purchasing an additional 9,235 shares in the last quarter. 78.24% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Green Brick Partners Trading Down 0.7 %

GRBK traded down $0.39 during trading on Friday, reaching $55.71. 239,760 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 347,354. Green Brick Partners, Inc. has a one year low of $34.69 and a one year high of $61.62. The company has a current ratio of 8.94, a quick ratio of 1.44 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.26. The stock has a market capitalization of $2.51 billion, a PE ratio of 9.14 and a beta of 1.71. The firm has a fifty day moving average price of $55.81 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $49.99.

Green Brick Partners ( NASDAQ:GRBK Get Free Report ) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Friday, March 1st. The financial services provider reported $1.58 EPS for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.67 by ($0.09). Green Brick Partners had a net margin of 16.01% and a return on equity of 24.19%. The firm had revenue of $450.38 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $478.10 million. During the same period in the prior year, the company posted $1.18 earnings per share. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 4.5% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, equities research analysts forecast that Green Brick Partners, Inc. will post 6.77 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

In other news, Director Richard S. Press acquired 1,000 shares of Green Brick Partners stock in a transaction dated Monday, March 11th. The shares were bought at an average cost of $51.84 per share, with a total value of $51,840.00. Following the purchase, the director now owns 88,063 shares in the company, valued at approximately $4,565,185.92. The purchase was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available at this hyperlink. Insiders own 44.40% of the company’s stock.

A number of equities analysts recently issued reports on the stock. StockNews.com cut shares of Green Brick Partners from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Sunday, March 17th. Wedbush reiterated a “neutral” rating and set a $45.00 price objective on shares of Green Brick Partners in a research report on Friday, March 1st. Finally, B. Riley upped their price objective on shares of Green Brick Partners from $55.00 to $59.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research report on Monday, March 4th.

Green Brick Partners, Inc (NYSE: GRBK), the third largest homebuilder in Dallas-Fort Worth, is a diversified homebuilding and land development company that operates in Texas, Georgia, and Florida. Green Brick owns five subsidiary homebuilders in Texas (CB JENI Homes, Normandy Homes, Southgate Homes, Trophy Signature Homes, and a 90% interest in Centre Living Homes), as well as a controlling interest in a homebuilder in Atlanta, Georgia (The Providence Group) and an 80% interest in a homebuilder in Port St.

