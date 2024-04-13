Triasima Portfolio Management inc. Has $4.25 Million Stock Position in Roper Technologies, Inc. (NYSE:ROP)

Triasima Portfolio Management inc. cut its stake in Roper Technologies, Inc. (NYSE:ROP – Free Report) by 1.7% in the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 7,789 shares of the industrial products company’s stock after selling 136 shares during the period. Triasima Portfolio Management inc.’s holdings in Roper Technologies were worth $4,246,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Schwartz Investment Counsel Inc. boosted its stake in Roper Technologies by 3.2% in the 4th quarter. Schwartz Investment Counsel Inc. now owns 112,700 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $61,441,000 after purchasing an additional 3,500 shares during the period. Toth Financial Advisory Corp lifted its position in Roper Technologies by 1.8% during the 3rd quarter. Toth Financial Advisory Corp now owns 3,066 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $1,485,000 after buying an additional 54 shares in the last quarter. Bright Rock Capital Management LLC lifted its position in Roper Technologies by 41.2% during the 4th quarter. Bright Rock Capital Management LLC now owns 12,000 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $6,542,000 after buying an additional 3,500 shares in the last quarter. DNB Asset Management AS lifted its position in Roper Technologies by 86.9% during the 4th quarter. DNB Asset Management AS now owns 32,941 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $17,958,000 after buying an additional 15,312 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Stratos Wealth Partners LTD. bought a new stake in Roper Technologies during the 3rd quarter worth about $220,000. 93.31% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Roper Technologies Stock Performance

ROP traded down $3.81 on Friday, reaching $535.83. The company had a trading volume of 590,642 shares, compared to its average volume of 442,044. Roper Technologies, Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $430.03 and a fifty-two week high of $565.00. The stock has a market cap of $57.34 billion, a P/E ratio of 41.57, a P/E/G ratio of 2.84 and a beta of 0.99. The company’s fifty day moving average is $547.48 and its 200 day moving average is $530.24. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.33, a quick ratio of 0.46 and a current ratio of 0.50.

Roper Technologies Dividend Announcement

Roper Technologies ( NYSE:ROP Get Free Report ) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, January 31st. The industrial products company reported $4.37 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $4.34 by $0.03. Roper Technologies had a net margin of 22.41% and a return on equity of 10.63%. The business had revenue of $1.61 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.58 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business earned $3.92 EPS. Roper Technologies’s quarterly revenue was up 12.7% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, analysts predict that Roper Technologies, Inc. will post 18.07 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, April 22nd. Shareholders of record on Friday, April 5th will be given a dividend of $0.75 per share. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, April 4th. This represents a $3.00 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 0.56%. Roper Technologies’s payout ratio is presently 23.27%.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

Several equities research analysts have commented on the stock. Royal Bank of Canada boosted their price target on shares of Roper Technologies from $620.00 to $622.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Thursday, February 1st. Oppenheimer boosted their price target on shares of Roper Technologies from $580.00 to $650.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Friday, March 22nd. Barclays upped their target price on shares of Roper Technologies from $596.00 to $600.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Tuesday, April 2nd. Raymond James upped their target price on shares of Roper Technologies from $572.00 to $620.00 and gave the company a “strong-buy” rating in a report on Friday, February 2nd. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company upped their target price on shares of Roper Technologies from $560.00 to $615.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Monday, January 22nd. Four analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, seven have assigned a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $574.58.

Insiders Place Their Bets

In other Roper Technologies news, Director Christopher Wright sold 200 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, March 18th. The shares were sold at an average price of $549.71, for a total transaction of $109,942.00. Following the transaction, the director now owns 35,547 shares in the company, valued at approximately $19,540,541.37. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website. Company insiders own 0.94% of the company’s stock.

Roper Technologies Profile

Roper Technologies, Inc designs and develops software, and technology enabled products and solutions. It operates through three segments: Application Software, Network Software, and Technology Enabled Products. The Application Software segment offers management, campus solutions, diagnostic and laboratory information management, enterprise software and information solutions, transportation management, financial and compliance management, and cloud-based financial analytics and performance management software; cloud-based software to the property and casualty insurance industry; and software, services, and technologies for foodservice operations.

