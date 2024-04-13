Triasima Portfolio Management inc. Increases Position in Arista Networks, Inc. (NYSE:ANET)

Triasima Portfolio Management inc. raised its position in Arista Networks, Inc. (NYSE:ANET – Free Report) by 5.4% during the fourth quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The firm owned 30,780 shares of the technology company’s stock after buying an additional 1,569 shares during the quarter. Triasima Portfolio Management inc.’s holdings in Arista Networks were worth $7,249,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently added to or reduced their stakes in ANET. Sandy Spring Bank grew its stake in shares of Arista Networks by 33.6% during the fourth quarter. Sandy Spring Bank now owns 155 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $37,000 after purchasing an additional 39 shares in the last quarter. Venturi Wealth Management LLC boosted its stake in Arista Networks by 2.3% in the fourth quarter. Venturi Wealth Management LLC now owns 1,839 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $433,000 after acquiring an additional 41 shares in the last quarter. Purus Wealth Management LLC boosted its stake in Arista Networks by 0.5% in the fourth quarter. Purus Wealth Management LLC now owns 8,619 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $2,030,000 after acquiring an additional 43 shares in the last quarter. Congress Park Capital LLC boosted its stake in Arista Networks by 0.6% in the fourth quarter. Congress Park Capital LLC now owns 7,739 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $1,823,000 after acquiring an additional 43 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Moody Lynn & Lieberson LLC boosted its stake in Arista Networks by 0.7% in the fourth quarter. Moody Lynn & Lieberson LLC now owns 6,394 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $1,506,000 after acquiring an additional 44 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 82.47% of the company’s stock.

Get Arista Networks alerts:

Arista Networks Stock Down 8.6 %

Shares of ANET traded down $25.36 during mid-day trading on Friday, reaching $271.22. 5,750,478 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 2,304,847. The company has a 50-day simple moving average of $281.78 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $241.96. Arista Networks, Inc. has a 52-week low of $131.68 and a 52-week high of $307.74. The company has a market cap of $84.79 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 41.31, a PEG ratio of 2.56 and a beta of 1.09.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

Arista Networks ( NYSE:ANET Get Free Report ) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Monday, February 12th. The technology company reported $2.08 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.70 by $0.38. Arista Networks had a net margin of 35.62% and a return on equity of 31.44%. The business had revenue of $1.54 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.53 billion. During the same period last year, the company posted $1.25 EPS. The company’s revenue was up 20.8% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, equities research analysts predict that Arista Networks, Inc. will post 6.63 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Several equities analysts have issued reports on the stock. KeyCorp upped their price objective on shares of Arista Networks from $232.00 to $287.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Thursday, January 18th. Rosenblatt Securities reiterated a “sell” rating and set a $210.00 target price on shares of Arista Networks in a research note on Friday. Morgan Stanley increased their target price on shares of Arista Networks from $230.00 to $272.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Tuesday, January 2nd. JMP Securities reiterated a “market outperform” rating and set a $325.00 target price on shares of Arista Networks in a research note on Tuesday, February 13th. Finally, Oppenheimer reiterated a “market perform” rating on shares of Arista Networks in a research note on Tuesday, February 13th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have given a hold rating and sixteen have issued a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, Arista Networks presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $275.59.

Get Our Latest Stock Analysis on ANET

Insider Buying and Selling

In related news, CEO Jayshree Ullal sold 18,621 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, January 18th. The shares were sold at an average price of $257.60, for a total transaction of $4,796,769.60. Following the sale, the chief executive officer now owns 82,766 shares in the company, valued at $21,320,521.60. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. In other Arista Networks news, CEO Jayshree Ullal sold 18,621 shares of Arista Networks stock in a transaction on Thursday, January 18th. The shares were sold at an average price of $257.60, for a total value of $4,796,769.60. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now owns 82,766 shares in the company, valued at approximately $21,320,521.60. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, SVP Kenneth Duda sold 20,000 shares of Arista Networks stock in a transaction on Wednesday, April 10th. The shares were sold at an average price of $290.05, for a total transaction of $5,801,000.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the senior vice president now owns 3,244 shares in the company, valued at approximately $940,922.20. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last 90 days, insiders have sold 361,036 shares of company stock worth $102,813,921. 18.99% of the stock is owned by insiders.

About Arista Networks

(Free Report)

Arista Networks, Inc engages in the development, marketing, and sale of data-driven, client to cloud networking solutions for data center, campus, and routing environments in the Americas, Europe, the Middle East, Africa, and the Asia-Pacific. Its cloud networking solutions consist of Extensible Operating System (EOS), a publish-subscribe state-sharing networking operating system offered in combination with a set of network applications.

Featured Stories

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding ANET? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Arista Networks, Inc. (NYSE:ANET – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for Arista Networks Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Arista Networks and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.