Triasima Portfolio Management inc. Sells 1,576 Shares of North American Construction Group Ltd. (NYSE:NOA)

Triasima Portfolio Management inc. trimmed its holdings in shares of North American Construction Group Ltd. (NYSE:NOA – Free Report) (TSE:NOA) by 0.4% in the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 403,149 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock after selling 1,576 shares during the period. Triasima Portfolio Management inc. owned 1.51% of North American Construction Group worth $8,428,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds have also modified their holdings of the business. SkyView Investment Advisors LLC raised its stake in shares of North American Construction Group by 2.6% during the third quarter. SkyView Investment Advisors LLC now owns 29,961 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock worth $651,000 after buying an additional 771 shares during the last quarter. UBS Group AG increased its stake in North American Construction Group by 46.0% in the first quarter. UBS Group AG now owns 3,239 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock valued at $54,000 after purchasing an additional 1,021 shares in the last quarter. Shell Asset Management Co. increased its stake in North American Construction Group by 142.3% in the third quarter. Shell Asset Management Co. now owns 1,929 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock valued at $42,000 after purchasing an additional 1,133 shares in the last quarter. Morgan Stanley increased its stake in North American Construction Group by 2.3% in the fourth quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 67,143 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock valued at $898,000 after purchasing an additional 1,490 shares in the last quarter. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. increased its stake in North American Construction Group by 114.5% in the first quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 2,831 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock valued at $41,000 after purchasing an additional 1,511 shares in the last quarter. 74.99% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

Separately, StockNews.com raised shares of North American Construction Group from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Monday, March 11th.

North American Construction Group Stock Down 3.4 %

NOA traded down $0.75 during trading hours on Friday, hitting $21.05. 80,306 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 63,374. The stock has a market cap of $562.88 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 13.49 and a beta of 1.53. The company has a quick ratio of 0.71, a current ratio of 0.91 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.71. The stock’s 50-day moving average is $23.59 and its two-hundred day moving average is $21.96. North American Construction Group Ltd. has a 1-year low of $17.79 and a 1-year high of $26.30.

North American Construction Group (NYSE:NOA – Get Free Report) (TSE:NOA) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, March 13th. The oil and gas company reported $0.65 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.59 by $0.06. The firm had revenue of $239.70 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $229.31 million. North American Construction Group had a net margin of 6.60% and a return on equity of 22.18%. Sell-side analysts predict that North American Construction Group Ltd. will post 2.84 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

North American Construction Group Increases Dividend

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, April 5th. Stockholders of record on Friday, March 8th were given a $0.074 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, March 7th. This is a positive change from North American Construction Group’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.07. This represents a $0.30 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.41%. North American Construction Group’s dividend payout ratio is presently 18.59%.

North American Construction Group Company Profile

North American Construction Group Ltd. provides mining and heavy civil construction services to customers in the resource development and industrial construction sectors in Australia, Canada, and the United States. The company operates Heavy Equipment – Canada, Heavy Equipment – Australia, and Other segments.

