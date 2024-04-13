Triasima Portfolio Management inc. Trims Stake in Badger Meter, Inc. (NYSE:BMI)

Triasima Portfolio Management inc. lessened its stake in Badger Meter, Inc. (NYSE:BMI – Free Report) by 55.3% during the 4th quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 12,425 shares of the scientific and technical instruments company’s stock after selling 15,400 shares during the period. Triasima Portfolio Management inc.’s holdings in Badger Meter were worth $1,918,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other institutional investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. McGlone Suttner Wealth Management Inc. purchased a new position in Badger Meter in the 4th quarter worth about $33,000. Asset Management One Co. Ltd. bought a new position in Badger Meter during the 3rd quarter worth about $35,000. Planned Solutions Inc. bought a new position in Badger Meter during the 4th quarter worth about $45,000. CWM LLC grew its holdings in Badger Meter by 33.3% during the 3rd quarter. CWM LLC now owns 532 shares of the scientific and technical instruments company’s stock worth $77,000 after acquiring an additional 133 shares in the last quarter. Finally, AdvisorNet Financial Inc grew its holdings in Badger Meter by 8,666.7% during the 4th quarter. AdvisorNet Financial Inc now owns 526 shares of the scientific and technical instruments company’s stock worth $81,000 after acquiring an additional 520 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 89.01% of the company’s stock.

Get Badger Meter alerts:

Badger Meter Stock Performance

BMI stock traded down $1.32 during trading on Friday, reaching $152.91. The company had a trading volume of 118,644 shares, compared to its average volume of 126,914. The firm has a 50-day simple moving average of $156.04 and a 200-day simple moving average of $150.31. The company has a market cap of $4.49 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 48.68, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 3.55 and a beta of 0.86. Badger Meter, Inc. has a twelve month low of $119.02 and a twelve month high of $170.86.

Badger Meter Dividend Announcement

Badger Meter ( NYSE:BMI Get Free Report ) last released its earnings results on Friday, January 26th. The scientific and technical instruments company reported $0.84 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.82 by $0.02. The company had revenue of $182.40 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $182.24 million. Badger Meter had a net margin of 13.16% and a return on equity of 19.07%. Badger Meter’s revenue for the quarter was up 23.8% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period last year, the business earned $0.60 EPS. Sell-side analysts expect that Badger Meter, Inc. will post 3.54 earnings per share for the current year.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, March 8th. Investors of record on Friday, February 23rd were paid a $0.27 dividend. This represents a $1.08 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 0.71%. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, February 22nd. Badger Meter’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 34.39%.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

Several research analysts have issued reports on BMI shares. Stifel Nicolaus increased their target price on shares of Badger Meter from $142.00 to $147.00 and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a report on Monday, January 29th. StockNews.com cut shares of Badger Meter from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Saturday, February 3rd. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, four have given a hold rating and one has issued a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $147.50.

Read Our Latest Stock Report on Badger Meter

Insider Buying and Selling

In other Badger Meter news, VP Fred J. Begale sold 1,203 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, March 6th. The shares were sold at an average price of $162.92, for a total transaction of $195,992.76. Following the completion of the transaction, the vice president now directly owns 2,181 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $355,328.52. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this link. In other Badger Meter news, VP William R. A. Bergum sold 194 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, March 4th. The shares were sold at an average price of $159.55, for a total transaction of $30,952.70. Following the completion of the transaction, the vice president now directly owns 13,672 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $2,181,367.60. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this link. Also, VP Fred J. Begale sold 1,203 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, March 6th. The stock was sold at an average price of $162.92, for a total transaction of $195,992.76. Following the transaction, the vice president now directly owns 2,181 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $355,328.52. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold 2,813 shares of company stock worth $448,167 in the last three months. Corporate insiders own 0.80% of the company’s stock.

Badger Meter Company Profile

(Free Report)

Badger Meter, Inc manufactures and markets flow measurement, quality, control, and communication solutions worldwide. It offers mechanical or static water meters, and related radio and software technologies and services to municipal water utilities market. The company also provides flow instrumentation products, including meters, valves, and other sensing instruments to measure and control fluids going through a pipe or pipeline, including water, air, steam, and other liquids and gases to original equipment manufacturers as the primary flow measurement device within a product or system, as well as through manufacturers' representatives.

Read More

Receive News & Ratings for Badger Meter Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Badger Meter and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.