Tutor Perini Co. (NYSE:TPC) Short Interest Down 25.0% in March

Tutor Perini Co. (NYSE:TPC – Get Free Report) was the recipient of a large decline in short interest in March. As of March 31st, there was short interest totalling 1,320,000 shares, a decline of 25.0% from the March 15th total of 1,760,000 shares. Currently, 3.1% of the company’s stock are short sold. Based on an average daily volume of 333,000 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is presently 4.0 days.

Insider Transactions at Tutor Perini

In other news, President Gary G. Smalley sold 27,958 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, March 18th. The stock was sold at an average price of $12.86, for a total value of $359,539.88. Following the sale, the president now directly owns 112,245 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,443,470.70. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website. In related news, President Gary G. Smalley sold 15,940 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, March 20th. The stock was sold at an average price of $13.28, for a total value of $211,683.20. Following the transaction, the president now directly owns 68,346 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $907,634.88. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Also, President Gary G. Smalley sold 27,958 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, March 18th. The shares were sold at an average price of $12.86, for a total value of $359,539.88. Following the completion of the transaction, the president now directly owns 112,245 shares in the company, valued at $1,443,470.70. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold a total of 64,201 shares of company stock valued at $822,980 in the last ninety days. 21.30% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

Institutional Investors Weigh In On Tutor Perini

A number of hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in TPC. Sumitomo Mitsui DS Asset Management Company Ltd purchased a new stake in Tutor Perini during the 4th quarter valued at $6,467,000. Donald Smith & CO. Inc. raised its stake in Tutor Perini by 20.4% during the 4th quarter. Donald Smith & CO. Inc. now owns 3,899,899 shares of the construction company’s stock valued at $35,489,000 after buying an additional 659,657 shares during the last quarter. First Trust Advisors LP raised its stake in Tutor Perini by 469.8% during the 1st quarter. First Trust Advisors LP now owns 591,612 shares of the construction company’s stock valued at $3,650,000 after buying an additional 487,785 shares during the last quarter. BlackRock Inc. raised its stake in Tutor Perini by 6.5% during the 2nd quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 5,508,141 shares of the construction company’s stock valued at $39,383,000 after buying an additional 335,690 shares during the last quarter. Finally, AQR Capital Management LLC raised its stake in Tutor Perini by 36.1% during the 4th quarter. AQR Capital Management LLC now owns 1,075,062 shares of the construction company’s stock valued at $8,117,000 after buying an additional 284,950 shares during the last quarter. 65.01% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Tutor Perini Stock Down 3.9 %

TPC stock traded down $0.56 during midday trading on Friday, hitting $13.86. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 349,911 shares, compared to its average volume of 470,901. The company has a market cap of $721.14 million, a PE ratio of -4.21 and a beta of 1.62. Tutor Perini has a 12 month low of $4.90 and a 12 month high of $16.33. The company has a current ratio of 1.66, a quick ratio of 1.66 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.61. The firm’s 50-day moving average is $11.89 and its 200-day moving average is $9.48.

Tutor Perini (NYSE:TPC – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, February 28th. The construction company reported ($0.91) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.07 by ($0.98). The business had revenue of $1.02 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $951.50 million. Tutor Perini had a negative net margin of 4.41% and a negative return on equity of 12.73%. On average, equities research analysts forecast that Tutor Perini will post 0.92 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

Separately, StockNews.com cut Tutor Perini from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Saturday, March 30th.

About Tutor Perini

Tutor Perini Corporation, a construction company, provides diversified general contracting, construction management, and design-build services to private customers and public agencies in the United States and internationally. It operates through three segments: Civil, Building, and Specialty Contractors.

