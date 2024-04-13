Uniswap (UNI) Market Cap Reaches $4.22 Billion

Uniswap (UNI) traded down 9.5% against the U.S. dollar during the one day period ending at 0:00 AM Eastern on April 13th. In the last seven days, Uniswap has traded down 38% against the U.S. dollar. Uniswap has a total market cap of $4.22 billion and approximately $514.89 million worth of Uniswap was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. One Uniswap token can currently be purchased for $7.05 or 0.00011025 BTC on major exchanges.

Here is how related cryptocurrencies have performed in the last 24 hours:

Get Uniswap alerts:

Dogecoin (DOGE) traded 11.2% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.15 or 0.00000240 BTC.

Litecoin (LTC) traded down 10.3% against the dollar and now trades at $76.82 or 0.00120060 BTC.

UNUS SED LEO (LEO) traded up 0.9% against the dollar and now trades at $5.85 or 0.00009137 BTC.

NyanCoin (NYAN) traded down 2.2% against the dollar and now trades at $2.40 or 0.00008809 BTC.

MegaCoin (MEC) traded down 2.2% against the dollar and now trades at $4.30 or 0.00015776 BTC.

DEI (DEI) traded down 3.8% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0163 or 0.00000025 BTC.

Polymath (POLY) traded 14.7% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0811 or 0.00000127 BTC.

dForce USD (USX) traded up 0.4% against the dollar and now trades at $0.98 or 0.00001524 BTC.

WhiteCoin (XWC) traded 6.4% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0109 or 0.00000017 BTC.

ReddCoin (RDD) traded down 0.6% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0001 or 0.00000000 BTC.

About Uniswap

Uniswap is a proof-of-stake (PoS) token that uses the Scrypt hashing algorithm. Its launch date was September 17th, 2020. Uniswap’s total supply is 1,000,000,000 tokens and its circulating supply is 598,736,140 tokens. The Reddit community for Uniswap is https://reddit.com/r/uniswap. Uniswap’s official Twitter account is @uniswap and its Facebook page is accessible here. Uniswap’s official message board is uniswap.org/blog. Uniswap’s official website is uniswap.org/blog/uni.

Uniswap Token Trading

According to CryptoCompare, “Uniswap (UNI) is a cryptocurrency launched in 2020and operates on the Ethereum platform. Uniswap has a current supply of 1,000,000,000 with 598,736,139.71 in circulation. The last known price of Uniswap is 7.86112036 USD and is down -13.76 over the last 24 hours. It is currently trading on 994 active market(s) with $484,355,681.87 traded over the last 24 hours. More information can be found at https://uniswap.org/blog/uni/.”

It is usually not currently possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as Uniswap directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to trade Uniswap should first buy Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Coinbase, Gemini or GDAX. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to buy Uniswap using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

Receive News & Updates for Uniswap Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and updates for Uniswap and related cryptocurrencies with MarketBeat.com's FREE CryptoBeat newsletter.