VanEck Digital Transformation ETF (NASDAQ:DAPP) Sees Large Growth in Short Interest

VanEck Digital Transformation ETF (NASDAQ:DAPP – Get Free Report) saw a large growth in short interest during the month of March. As of March 31st, there was short interest totalling 223,400 shares, a growth of 74.1% from the March 15th total of 128,300 shares. Based on an average daily trading volume, of 335,700 shares, the short-interest ratio is presently 0.7 days.

VanEck Digital Transformation ETF Trading Down 6.5 %

NASDAQ:DAPP traded down $0.65 on Friday, reaching $9.40. 231,410 shares of the stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 346,321. The company has a market capitalization of $92.59 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 2.89 and a beta of 2.90. VanEck Digital Transformation ETF has a 12 month low of $4.78 and a 12 month high of $12.45. The company’s fifty day simple moving average is $10.12 and its 200 day simple moving average is $8.27.

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the business. Stratos Wealth Partners LTD. bought a new position in VanEck Digital Transformation ETF during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $1,591,000. Lincoln National Corp boosted its stake in shares of VanEck Digital Transformation ETF by 28.0% in the 3rd quarter. Lincoln National Corp now owns 16,000 shares of the company’s stock worth $88,000 after buying an additional 3,500 shares during the last quarter. IFP Advisors Inc grew its holdings in shares of VanEck Digital Transformation ETF by 92,159.4% in the third quarter. IFP Advisors Inc now owns 59,046 shares of the company’s stock worth $324,000 after acquiring an additional 58,982 shares during the period. Flagstar Advisors Inc. grew its holdings in shares of VanEck Digital Transformation ETF by 10.9% in the third quarter. Flagstar Advisors Inc. now owns 141,976 shares of the company’s stock worth $778,000 after acquiring an additional 13,973 shares during the period. Finally, Western Wealth Management LLC purchased a new stake in VanEck Digital Transformation ETF during the third quarter valued at $62,000.

VanEck Digital Transformation ETF Company Profile

The VanEck Digital Transformation ETF (DAPP) is an exchange-traded fund that is based on the MVIS Global Digital Assets Equity index, a market-cap-weighted index of global innovative companies that are involved in the digitalization of the worlds economy through a diverse range of digital assets. DAPP was launched on Apr 12, 2021 and is managed by VanEck.

