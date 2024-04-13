VanEck Gaming ETF (NASDAQ:BJK) Short Interest Update

VanEck Gaming ETF (NASDAQ:BJK – Get Free Report) was the recipient of a significant decrease in short interest in March. As of March 31st, there was short interest totalling 3,500 shares, a decrease of 18.6% from the March 15th total of 4,300 shares. Based on an average daily volume of 3,800 shares, the short-interest ratio is presently 0.9 days.

VanEck Gaming ETF Stock Down 3.2 %

VanEck Gaming ETF stock traded down $1.35 during mid-day trading on Friday, hitting $41.15. 28,343 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 4,178. VanEck Gaming ETF has a 1-year low of $37.08 and a 1-year high of $47.49. The business has a fifty day moving average of $43.29 and a 200 day moving average of $41.40. The company has a market capitalization of $41.97 million, a PE ratio of 9.51 and a beta of 1.30.

Institutional Investors Weigh In On VanEck Gaming ETF

A number of large investors have recently bought and sold shares of BJK. Royal Bank of Canada raised its position in VanEck Gaming ETF by 2.8% in the 3rd quarter. Royal Bank of Canada now owns 10,859 shares of the company’s stock worth $431,000 after purchasing an additional 292 shares during the last quarter. Cambridge Investment Research Advisors Inc. increased its stake in shares of VanEck Gaming ETF by 7.3% in the 1st quarter. Cambridge Investment Research Advisors Inc. now owns 5,792 shares of the company’s stock valued at $257,000 after buying an additional 394 shares during the period. UBS Group AG raised its position in shares of VanEck Gaming ETF by 6.1% during the fourth quarter. UBS Group AG now owns 8,165 shares of the company’s stock worth $315,000 after acquiring an additional 470 shares during the last quarter. Pathstone Family Office LLC acquired a new position in shares of VanEck Gaming ETF during the fourth quarter valued at $228,000. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company MN boosted its holdings in VanEck Gaming ETF by 43.8% in the second quarter. Wells Fargo & Company MN now owns 2,079 shares of the company’s stock valued at $93,000 after acquiring an additional 633 shares during the last quarter.

VanEck Gaming ETF Company Profile

The VanEck Gaming ETF (BJK) is an exchange-traded fund that is based on the MVIS Global Gaming index, a market-cap-weighted index of global companies that generate at least 50% of revenues from gaming and related activities. BJK was launched on Jan 22, 2008 and is managed by VanEck.

