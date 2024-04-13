VanEck Retail ETF (NASDAQ:RTH) Sees Significant Growth in Short Interest

VanEck Retail ETF (NASDAQ:RTH – Get Free Report) saw a large increase in short interest in March. As of March 31st, there was short interest totalling 25,400 shares, an increase of 41.1% from the March 15th total of 18,000 shares. Based on an average trading volume of 106,200 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is currently 0.2 days.

Hedge Funds Weigh In On VanEck Retail ETF

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of RTH. Comerica Bank bought a new stake in shares of VanEck Retail ETF in the 4th quarter valued at approximately $43,000. NBC Securities Inc. bought a new stake in shares of VanEck Retail ETF in the 3rd quarter valued at approximately $84,000. Principal Securities Inc. bought a new stake in shares of VanEck Retail ETF in the 4th quarter valued at approximately $86,000. Tower Research Capital LLC TRC bought a new stake in shares of VanEck Retail ETF in the 2nd quarter valued at approximately $152,000. Finally, Householder Group Estate & Retirement Specialist LLC bought a new stake in shares of VanEck Retail ETF in the 3rd quarter valued at approximately $299,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 25.85% of the company’s stock.

VanEck Retail ETF Trading Down 1.6 %

NASDAQ:RTH traded down $3.22 on Friday, hitting $201.69. 4,411 shares of the company’s stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 5,766. VanEck Retail ETF has a 1 year low of $161.28 and a 1 year high of $213.07. The firm has a 50-day moving average price of $204.67 and a 200-day moving average price of $188.09. The company has a market cap of $205.72 million, a PE ratio of 24.26 and a beta of 0.88.

About VanEck Retail ETF

The VanEck Retail ETF (RTH) is an exchange-traded fund that is based on the MVIS US Listed Retail 25 index, a market-cap-weighted index of the 25 largest US-listed companies that derive most of their revenue from retail. RTH was launched on May 2, 2001 and is managed by VanEck.

