Vanguard FTSE All-World ex-US Small-Cap ETF (NYSEARCA:VSS) Shares Bought by Windward Private Wealth Management Inc.

Windward Private Wealth Management Inc. raised its position in Vanguard FTSE All-World ex-US Small-Cap ETF (NYSEARCA:VSS – Free Report) by 25.6% during the 4th quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The fund owned 6,418 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 1,309 shares during the period. Windward Private Wealth Management Inc.’s holdings in Vanguard FTSE All-World ex-US Small-Cap ETF were worth $738,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other large investors also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Providence Capital Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Vanguard FTSE All-World ex-US Small-Cap ETF during the third quarter valued at $25,000. AlphaCore Capital LLC boosted its stake in shares of Vanguard FTSE All-World ex-US Small-Cap ETF by 211.5% during the third quarter. AlphaCore Capital LLC now owns 243 shares of the company’s stock valued at $26,000 after acquiring an additional 165 shares during the last quarter. Provence Wealth Management Group acquired a new stake in shares of Vanguard FTSE All-World ex-US Small-Cap ETF during the third quarter valued at $27,000. ST Germain D J Co. Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of Vanguard FTSE All-World ex-US Small-Cap ETF during the second quarter valued at $29,000. Finally, Coppell Advisory Solutions LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Vanguard FTSE All-World ex-US Small-Cap ETF during the second quarter valued at $32,000.

Vanguard FTSE All-World ex-US Small-Cap ETF Stock Down 1.6 %

Shares of VSS traded down $1.84 during trading hours on Friday, reaching $114.46. 178,032 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 287,533. The stock has a market capitalization of $8.91 billion, a PE ratio of 10.20 and a beta of 0.99. Vanguard FTSE All-World ex-US Small-Cap ETF has a fifty-two week low of $99.03 and a fifty-two week high of $118.00. The stock has a fifty day simple moving average of $114.44 and a 200 day simple moving average of $110.72.

Vanguard FTSE All-World ex-US Small-Cap ETF Profile

Vanguard FTSE All-World ex-US Small-Cap ETF (the Fund) is an open-end investment company. The fund invests in securities of foreign issuers. The Fund investment objective is to track the performance of the FTSE Global Small Cap ex US Index, which measures the investment return of stocks of international small-cap companies.

