Vanguard S&P 500 ETF (NYSEARCA:VOO) Shares Purchased by Brooklyn FI LLC

Brooklyn FI LLC increased its position in shares of Vanguard S&P 500 ETF (NYSEARCA:VOO – Free Report) by 5.4% in the fourth quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The firm owned 6,101 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 315 shares during the quarter. Vanguard S&P 500 ETF comprises 1.3% of Brooklyn FI LLC’s holdings, making the stock its 24th largest position. Brooklyn FI LLC’s holdings in Vanguard S&P 500 ETF were worth $2,665,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.
A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently modified their holdings of VOO. Moneta Group Investment Advisors LLC grew its stake in shares of Vanguard S&P 500 ETF by 112,624.6% during the fourth quarter. Moneta Group Investment Advisors LLC now owns 136,848,742 shares of the company’s stock worth $48,080,437,000 after purchasing an additional 136,727,341 shares in the last quarter. Cerity Partners LLC boosted its stake in Vanguard S&P 500 ETF by 850.0% in the fourth quarter. Cerity Partners LLC now owns 8,877,995 shares of the company’s stock valued at $3,877,908,000 after acquiring an additional 7,943,467 shares in the last quarter. International Assets Investment Management LLC boosted its stake in Vanguard S&P 500 ETF by 48,075.4% in the fourth quarter. International Assets Investment Management LLC now owns 5,158,618 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,253,284,000 after acquiring an additional 5,147,910 shares in the last quarter. Envestnet Portfolio Solutions Inc. acquired a new position in Vanguard S&P 500 ETF in the third quarter valued at $869,104,000. Finally, BKM Wealth Management LLC acquired a new position in Vanguard S&P 500 ETF in the fourth quarter valued at $718,554,000.
Vanguard S&P 500 ETF Stock Performance
NYSEARCA VOO traded down $6.49 during trading hours on Friday, hitting $469.57. The company had a trading volume of 6,959,723 shares, compared to its average volume of 5,373,525. Vanguard S&P 500 ETF has a 1-year low of $370.92 and a 1-year high of $483.23. The company has a market cap of $375.67 billion, a PE ratio of 19.80 and a beta of 1.00. The business has a 50 day moving average of $469.35 and a 200-day moving average of $435.44.
Vanguard S&P 500 ETF Profile
Vanguard 500 Index Fund (the Fund) is an open-end investment company, or mutual fund. The Fund offers four classes of shares: Investor Shares, Admiral Shares, Signal Shares, and Exchange Traded Fund (ETF) Shares. The Fund seeks to track the investment performance of the Standard & Poor’s 500 Index, an unmanaged benchmark representing the United States large-capitalization stocks.
