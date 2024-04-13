Vanguard Total International Bond Index Fund (NASDAQ:BNDX) Sees Significant Growth in Short Interest

Vanguard Total International Bond Index Fund (NASDAQ:BNDX – Get Free Report) was the target of a significant growth in short interest in March. As of March 31st, there was short interest totalling 717,600 shares, a growth of 50.4% from the March 15th total of 477,000 shares. Based on an average trading volume of 4,616,400 shares, the short-interest ratio is currently 0.2 days.

Institutional Trading of Vanguard Total International Bond Index Fund

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the company. Envestnet Portfolio Solutions Inc. bought a new stake in Vanguard Total International Bond Index Fund in the third quarter worth about $401,191,000. Vanguard Group Inc. raised its holdings in shares of Vanguard Total International Bond Index Fund by 27.5% in the 4th quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 34,054,116 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,681,081,000 after purchasing an additional 7,348,557 shares in the last quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. lifted its stake in Vanguard Total International Bond Index Fund by 3.2% during the third quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 218,730,949 shares of the company’s stock valued at $10,461,901,000 after purchasing an additional 6,882,952 shares during the last quarter. Jane Street Group LLC boosted its holdings in Vanguard Total International Bond Index Fund by 24.9% during the fourth quarter. Jane Street Group LLC now owns 13,286,757 shares of the company’s stock worth $630,191,000 after buying an additional 2,650,105 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Mercer Global Advisors Inc. ADV grew its position in Vanguard Total International Bond Index Fund by 21.6% in the third quarter. Mercer Global Advisors Inc. ADV now owns 12,673,369 shares of the company’s stock worth $606,167,000 after buying an additional 2,253,787 shares during the last quarter.

Vanguard Total International Bond Index Fund Price Performance

Shares of NASDAQ BNDX traded up $0.17 during mid-day trading on Friday, reaching $48.88. 2,884,829 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 4,485,751. Vanguard Total International Bond Index Fund has a fifty-two week low of $47.30 and a fifty-two week high of $51.04. The stock has a fifty day simple moving average of $48.84 and a 200-day simple moving average of $48.77.

Vanguard Total International Bond Index Fund Increases Dividend

About Vanguard Total International Bond Index Fund

The company also recently declared a dividend, which was paid on Thursday, April 4th. Stockholders of record on Tuesday, April 2nd were given a dividend of $0.0913 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Monday, April 1st. This is a boost from Vanguard Total International Bond Index Fund’s previous dividend of $0.09.

The Vanguard Total International Bond ETF (BNDX) is an exchange-traded fund that mostly invests in investment grade fixed income. The fund tracks an investment-grade, non-USD denominated bond index, hedged against currency fluctuations for US investors. BNDX was launched on Jun 4, 2013 and is managed by Vanguard.

