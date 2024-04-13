Vanguard Total International Stock ETF (NASDAQ:VXUS) Shares Acquired by Center for Financial Planning Inc.

Center for Financial Planning Inc. boosted its position in Vanguard Total International Stock ETF (NASDAQ:VXUS – Free Report) by 8.5% in the 4th quarter, according to its most recent filing with the SEC. The fund owned 141,320 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 11,110 shares during the period. Vanguard Total International Stock ETF comprises 1.5% of Center for Financial Planning Inc.’s holdings, making the stock its 9th largest position. Center for Financial Planning Inc.’s holdings in Vanguard Total International Stock ETF were worth $8,191,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other hedge funds have also bought and sold shares of the company. Austin Private Wealth LLC raised its holdings in Vanguard Total International Stock ETF by 2.1% in the 4th quarter. Austin Private Wealth LLC now owns 8,918 shares of the company’s stock valued at $517,000 after acquiring an additional 184 shares during the period. Falcon Wealth Planning increased its holdings in shares of Vanguard Total International Stock ETF by 3.8% during the fourth quarter. Falcon Wealth Planning now owns 5,123 shares of the company’s stock worth $297,000 after purchasing an additional 186 shares during the period. McIlrath & Eck LLC increased its holdings in shares of Vanguard Total International Stock ETF by 11.1% during the fourth quarter. McIlrath & Eck LLC now owns 1,881 shares of the company’s stock worth $97,000 after purchasing an additional 188 shares during the period. Carolinas Wealth Consulting LLC increased its holdings in shares of Vanguard Total International Stock ETF by 3.8% during the first quarter. Carolinas Wealth Consulting LLC now owns 5,149 shares of the company’s stock worth $284,000 after purchasing an additional 188 shares during the period. Finally, Pinnacle Financial Partners Inc increased its holdings in shares of Vanguard Total International Stock ETF by 0.8% during the fourth quarter. Pinnacle Financial Partners Inc now owns 23,462 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,360,000 after purchasing an additional 192 shares during the period.

Vanguard Total International Stock ETF Stock Down 1.7 %

Shares of VXUS traded down $1.04 during mid-day trading on Friday, hitting $58.79. 3,892,566 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 3,279,883. The stock’s 50-day simple moving average is $59.18 and its 200-day simple moving average is $56.60. The firm has a market cap of $67.28 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 11.10 and a beta of 0.85. Vanguard Total International Stock ETF has a 52 week low of $50.95 and a 52 week high of $60.70.

Vanguard Total International Stock ETF Cuts Dividend

Vanguard Total International Stock ETF Company Profile

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, March 20th. Investors of record on Monday, March 18th were paid a $0.223 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Friday, March 15th. This represents a $0.89 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.52%.

The Vanguard Total International Stock ETF (VXUS) is an exchange-traded fund that is based on the FTSE Global All Cap ex US index, a market-cap-weighted index of global stocks covering 99% of the world’s global market capitalization outside the US. VXUS was launched on Jan 26, 2011 and is managed by Vanguard.

