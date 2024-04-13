Vanguard Total World Stock ETF (NYSEARCA:VT) Shares Bought by Windward Private Wealth Management Inc.

Windward Private Wealth Management Inc. raised its stake in Vanguard Total World Stock ETF (NYSEARCA:VT – Free Report) by 10.5% in the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 11,268 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock after acquiring an additional 1,074 shares during the quarter. Vanguard Total World Stock ETF makes up 0.5% of Windward Private Wealth Management Inc.’s portfolio, making the stock its 27th biggest holding. Windward Private Wealth Management Inc.’s holdings in Vanguard Total World Stock ETF were worth $1,159,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

A number of other institutional investors also recently made changes to their positions in VT. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. grew its position in shares of Vanguard Total World Stock ETF by 9.8% in the third quarter. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. now owns 384,248 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $35,804,000 after purchasing an additional 34,396 shares during the period. Sarasin & Partners LLP purchased a new stake in shares of Vanguard Total World Stock ETF in the fourth quarter valued at $14,430,000. Three Bridge Wealth Advisors LLC grew its position in Vanguard Total World Stock ETF by 2.7% during the third quarter. Three Bridge Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 92,630 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $8,631,000 after acquiring an additional 2,425 shares during the period. Accredited Investors Inc. grew its position in Vanguard Total World Stock ETF by 13.8% during the third quarter. Accredited Investors Inc. now owns 185,946 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $17,326,000 after acquiring an additional 22,525 shares during the period. Finally, Citigroup Inc. grew its position in Vanguard Total World Stock ETF by 85.0% during the third quarter. Citigroup Inc. now owns 51,391 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $4,789,000 after acquiring an additional 23,610 shares during the period.

Get Vanguard Total World Stock ETF alerts:

Vanguard Total World Stock ETF Price Performance

VT stock traded down $1.77 during trading on Friday, reaching $107.61. 2,353,045 shares of the stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 1,996,188. The business’s 50 day moving average price is $108.04 and its 200-day moving average price is $101.40. Vanguard Total World Stock ETF has a 52-week low of $88.74 and a 52-week high of $110.74. The firm has a market capitalization of $31.68 billion, a PE ratio of 14.20 and a beta of 0.94.

About Vanguard Total World Stock ETF

Vanguard Total World Stock Index Fund ETF (the Fund) is an open-end investment company. The Fund seeks to track the performance of the FTSE Global All Cap Index, which covers both well-established and still-developing markets. The Fund invests in both foreign and the United States stocks. The fund offers three classes of shares: Investor Shares, Institutional Shares, and ETF Shares.

Read More

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding VT? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Vanguard Total World Stock ETF (NYSEARCA:VT – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for Vanguard Total World Stock ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Vanguard Total World Stock ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.