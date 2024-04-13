Wanchain 24 Hour Trading Volume Reaches $4.31 Million (WAN)

Wanchain (WAN) traded 15.8% lower against the U.S. dollar during the 24 hour period ending at 23:00 PM E.T. on April 13th. During the last seven days, Wanchain has traded 33.3% lower against the U.S. dollar. One Wanchain coin can currently be bought for $0.24 or 0.00000389 BTC on major cryptocurrency exchanges. Wanchain has a total market cap of $48.29 million and $4.31 million worth of Wanchain was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours.

Here’s how related cryptocurrencies have performed during the last 24 hours:

Avalanche (AVAX) traded down 12.7% against the dollar and now trades at $33.32 or 0.00053089 BTC.

Internet Computer (ICP) traded down 10.7% against the dollar and now trades at $11.91 or 0.00018985 BTC.

NEAR Protocol (NEAR) traded down 11.1% against the dollar and now trades at $5.04 or 0.00008029 BTC.

Cronos (CRO) traded 11.8% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.12 or 0.00000194 BTC.

Cosmos (ATOM) traded down 12.3% against the dollar and now trades at $7.96 or 0.00012683 BTC.

Hedera (HBAR) traded 10.6% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0751 or 0.00000120 BTC.

Fetch.ai (FET) traded down 9.1% against the dollar and now trades at $1.89 or 0.00003018 BTC.

Algorand (ALGO) traded down 11% against the dollar and now trades at $0.17 or 0.00000264 BTC.

Akash Network (AKT) traded 9.2% lower against the dollar and now trades at $3.46 or 0.00005363 BTC.

Kava (KAVA) traded 18.9% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.61 or 0.00000976 BTC.

Wanchain Profile

Wanchain uses the hashing algorithm. It launched on August 22nd, 2017. Wanchain’s total supply is 197,864,009 coins. Wanchain’s official Twitter account is @wanchain_org and its Facebook page is accessible here. The official website for Wanchain is wanchain.org. The Reddit community for Wanchain is https://reddit.com/r/wanchain and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here.

Buying and Selling Wanchain

According to CryptoCompare, “Wanchain (WAN) is a cryptocurrency enabling cross-chain transactions. It fosters interoperability between blockchain networks, creating a decentralized financial infrastructure. WAN is used for staking, transaction fees, governance, and cross-chain exchanges. Jack Lu and a team of developers created Wanchain.”

It is usually not possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as Wanchain directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to trade Wanchain should first buy Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Coinbase, Gemini or Changelly. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to buy Wanchain using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

