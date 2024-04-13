Webster Financial Co. (NYSE:WBS) Shares Sold by Outlook Wealth Advisors LLC

Outlook Wealth Advisors LLC cut its stake in Webster Financial Co. (NYSE:WBS – Free Report) by 19.9% during the fourth quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 15,330 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after selling 3,799 shares during the quarter. Outlook Wealth Advisors LLC’s holdings in Webster Financial were worth $778,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other institutional investors also recently bought and sold shares of WBS. US Bancorp DE raised its stake in Webster Financial by 217.7% in the 1st quarter. US Bancorp DE now owns 6,646 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $372,000 after purchasing an additional 4,554 shares during the last quarter. Cambridge Investment Research Advisors Inc. acquired a new position in shares of Webster Financial during the 1st quarter worth approximately $480,000. Cetera Advisor Networks LLC purchased a new stake in Webster Financial in the 1st quarter valued at $410,000. Private Advisor Group LLC increased its stake in shares of Webster Financial by 78.6% in the 1st quarter. Private Advisor Group LLC now owns 11,359 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $637,000 after acquiring an additional 4,999 shares during the last quarter. Finally, PNC Financial Services Group Inc. raised its holdings in shares of Webster Financial by 78.5% during the 1st quarter. PNC Financial Services Group Inc. now owns 18,398 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $1,032,000 after acquiring an additional 8,091 shares during the period. 85.58% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

Several equities research analysts recently issued reports on the stock. Citigroup cut their price objective on shares of Webster Financial from $61.00 to $60.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research report on Thursday, January 25th. Morgan Stanley raised their price target on Webster Financial from $51.00 to $61.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Wednesday, February 7th. Piper Sandler raised their price objective on shares of Webster Financial from $53.00 to $60.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Friday, December 15th. Jefferies Financial Group lowered their target price on Webster Financial from $65.00 to $56.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research note on Monday, April 8th. Finally, Keefe, Bruyette & Woods reiterated an “outperform” rating and issued a $64.00 price target on shares of Webster Financial in a research note on Tuesday, March 26th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have issued a hold rating and twelve have assigned a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $57.85.

Webster Financial Stock Performance

WBS stock traded down $0.45 on Friday, hitting $46.23. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 1,304,960 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,016,852. The stock has a market cap of $7.94 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 9.45, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.37 and a beta of 1.33. The firm has a 50 day moving average of $48.05 and a two-hundred day moving average of $46.09. The company has a current ratio of 0.85, a quick ratio of 0.85 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.41. Webster Financial Co. has a 1 year low of $31.03 and a 1 year high of $53.39.

Webster Financial (NYSE:WBS – Get Free Report) last announced its earnings results on Tuesday, January 23rd. The financial services provider reported $1.46 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $1.48 by ($0.02). The business had revenue of $996.96 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $674.82 million. Webster Financial had a return on equity of 13.05% and a net margin of 22.01%. During the same quarter last year, the company posted $1.60 EPS. Equities analysts predict that Webster Financial Co. will post 5.86 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Webster Financial Announces Dividend

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, February 16th. Shareholders of record on Monday, February 5th were paid a $0.40 dividend. The ex-dividend date was Friday, February 2nd. This represents a $1.60 annualized dividend and a yield of 3.46%. Webster Financial’s dividend payout ratio is currently 32.72%.

Insiders Place Their Bets

In other news, COO Luis Massiani sold 13,500 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, January 30th. The shares were sold at an average price of $51.63, for a total transaction of $697,005.00. Following the transaction, the chief operating officer now directly owns 89,621 shares in the company, valued at $4,627,132.23. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at this hyperlink. In related news, insider Christopher J. Motl sold 10,475 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, January 30th. The shares were sold at an average price of $52.40, for a total value of $548,890.00. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now owns 63,306 shares in the company, valued at $3,317,234.40. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, COO Luis Massiani sold 13,500 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, January 30th. The stock was sold at an average price of $51.63, for a total transaction of $697,005.00. Following the transaction, the chief operating officer now owns 89,621 shares in the company, valued at $4,627,132.23. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last quarter, insiders sold 29,941 shares of company stock worth $1,545,582. 0.88% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Webster Financial Company Profile

Webster Financial Corporation operates as the bank holding company for Webster Bank, National Association that provides a range of financial products and services to individuals, families, and businesses in the United States. It operates through three segments: Commercial Banking, HSA Bank, and Consumer Banking.

