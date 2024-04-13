Western Asset High Income Fund II Inc. (NYSE:HIX) Short Interest Down 62.8% in March

Western Asset High Income Fund II Inc. (NYSE:HIX – Get Free Report) saw a significant drop in short interest in March. As of March 31st, there was short interest totalling 196,100 shares, a drop of 62.8% from the March 15th total of 527,700 shares. Based on an average daily trading volume, of 457,800 shares, the short-interest ratio is presently 0.4 days.

Institutional Investors Weigh In On Western Asset High Income Fund II

A number of large investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. UBS Group AG increased its position in Western Asset High Income Fund II by 1.9% during the third quarter. UBS Group AG now owns 2,516,846 shares of the closed-end fund’s stock worth $11,225,000 after buying an additional 47,964 shares in the last quarter. Raymond James & Associates boosted its holdings in shares of Western Asset High Income Fund II by 4.8% during the fourth quarter. Raymond James & Associates now owns 260,974 shares of the closed-end fund’s stock worth $1,294,000 after purchasing an additional 11,947 shares during the last quarter. Morgan Stanley grew its position in shares of Western Asset High Income Fund II by 4.6% in the fourth quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 247,316 shares of the closed-end fund’s stock valued at $1,197,000 after purchasing an additional 10,828 shares during the period. Creative Planning grew its holdings in Western Asset High Income Fund II by 253.7% in the 2nd quarter. Creative Planning now owns 233,477 shares of the closed-end fund’s stock valued at $1,151,000 after buying an additional 167,474 shares during the period. Finally, Ameriprise Financial Inc. grew its holdings in Western Asset High Income Fund II by 107.7% in the third quarter. Ameriprise Financial Inc. now owns 216,889 shares of the closed-end fund’s stock valued at $968,000 after purchasing an additional 112,486 shares during the period.

Get Western Asset High Income Fund II alerts:

Western Asset High Income Fund II Stock Performance

NYSE HIX traded down $0.07 during mid-day trading on Friday, hitting $4.33. The stock had a trading volume of 531,851 shares, compared to its average volume of 440,399. The company has a 50 day simple moving average of $4.45 and a 200 day simple moving average of $4.56. Western Asset High Income Fund II has a 52-week low of $4.16 and a 52-week high of $5.07.

Western Asset High Income Fund II Announces Dividend

Western Asset High Income Fund II Company Profile

The company also recently declared a monthly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, May 1st. Stockholders of record on Tuesday, April 23rd will be paid a dividend of $0.049 per share. This represents a $0.59 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 13.58%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Monday, April 22nd.

(Get Free Report)

Western Asset High Income Fund II Inc is a closed-ended fixed income mutual fund launched and managed by Legg Mason Partners Fund Advisor, LLC. The fund is co-managed by Western Asset Management Company, Western Asset Management Company Limited, and Western Asset Management Company Pte. Ltd. It invests in the fixed income markets across the globe.

Recommended Stories

Receive News & Ratings for Western Asset High Income Fund II Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Western Asset High Income Fund II and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.