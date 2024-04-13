Western Asset High Income Fund II Inc. (NYSE:HIX) Short Interest Down 62.8% in March

Western Asset High Income Fund II Inc. (NYSE:HIX – Get Free Report) saw a significant drop in short interest in March. As of March 31st, there was short interest totalling 196,100 shares, a drop of 62.8% from the March 15th total of 527,700 shares. Based on an average daily trading volume, of 457,800 shares, the short-interest ratio is presently 0.4 days.
A number of large investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. UBS Group AG increased its position in Western Asset High Income Fund II by 1.9% during the third quarter. UBS Group AG now owns 2,516,846 shares of the closed-end fund’s stock worth $11,225,000 after buying an additional 47,964 shares in the last quarter. Raymond James & Associates boosted its holdings in shares of Western Asset High Income Fund II by 4.8% during the fourth quarter. Raymond James & Associates now owns 260,974 shares of the closed-end fund’s stock worth $1,294,000 after purchasing an additional 11,947 shares during the last quarter. Morgan Stanley grew its position in shares of Western Asset High Income Fund II by 4.6% in the fourth quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 247,316 shares of the closed-end fund’s stock valued at $1,197,000 after purchasing an additional 10,828 shares during the period. Creative Planning grew its holdings in Western Asset High Income Fund II by 253.7% in the 2nd quarter. Creative Planning now owns 233,477 shares of the closed-end fund’s stock valued at $1,151,000 after buying an additional 167,474 shares during the period. Finally, Ameriprise Financial Inc. grew its holdings in Western Asset High Income Fund II by 107.7% in the third quarter. Ameriprise Financial Inc. now owns 216,889 shares of the closed-end fund’s stock valued at $968,000 after purchasing an additional 112,486 shares during the period.
NYSE HIX traded down $0.07 during mid-day trading on Friday, hitting $4.33. The stock had a trading volume of 531,851 shares, compared to its average volume of 440,399. The company has a 50 day simple moving average of $4.45 and a 200 day simple moving average of $4.56. Western Asset High Income Fund II has a 52-week low of $4.16 and a 52-week high of $5.07.
Western Asset High Income Fund II Inc is a closed-ended fixed income mutual fund launched and managed by Legg Mason Partners Fund Advisor, LLC. The fund is co-managed by Western Asset Management Company, Western Asset Management Company Limited, and Western Asset Management Company Pte. Ltd. It invests in the fixed income markets across the globe.
