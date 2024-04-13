WhiteCoin 1-Day Trading Volume Tops $185,694.10 (XWC)

WhiteCoin (XWC) traded 28.1% lower against the U.S. dollar during the one day period ending at 20:00 PM ET on April 13th. One WhiteCoin coin can now be bought for $0.0074 or 0.00000012 BTC on popular cryptocurrency exchanges. WhiteCoin has a total market capitalization of $5.63 million and approximately $185,694.10 worth of WhiteCoin was traded on exchanges in the last day. Over the last week, WhiteCoin has traded down 29.5% against the U.S. dollar.

Here’s how similar cryptocurrencies have performed over the last day:

Dogecoin (DOGE) traded down 12.6% against the dollar and now trades at $0.15 or 0.00000235 BTC.

Litecoin (LTC) traded down 10.5% against the dollar and now trades at $76.50 or 0.00119759 BTC.

UNUS SED LEO (LEO) traded up 0.1% against the dollar and now trades at $5.80 or 0.00009087 BTC.

Uniswap (UNI) traded 13.9% lower against the dollar and now trades at $6.80 or 0.00010639 BTC.

NyanCoin (NYAN) traded 2.2% lower against the dollar and now trades at $2.40 or 0.00008809 BTC.

MegaCoin (MEC) traded down 2.2% against the dollar and now trades at $4.30 or 0.00015776 BTC.

DEI (DEI) traded 0.7% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0170 or 0.00000027 BTC.

Polymath (POLY) traded 12.8% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0831 or 0.00000130 BTC.

dForce USD (USX) traded down 0.3% against the dollar and now trades at $0.97 or 0.00001514 BTC.

Lotto (LOTTO) traded 2.1% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0005 or 0.00000002 BTC.

WhiteCoin Coin Profile

WhiteCoin is a PoW/PoS coin that uses the Scrypt hashing algorithm. Its genesis date was April 1st, 2014. WhiteCoin’s total supply is 971,792,390 coins and its circulating supply is 764,324,623 coins. WhiteCoin’s official website is whitecoin.info. The Reddit community for WhiteCoin is https://reddit.com/r/whitecoin and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here. WhiteCoin’s official Twitter account is @whitecoiner and its Facebook page is accessible here.

According to CryptoCompare, “Whitecoin is a public chain that utilizes interconnection between blockchains through the innovative Multi Tunnel Blockchain Communication Protocol (MTBCP) protocol.

As an essential part of the Whitecoin ecosystem, it adopts the Random Proof of Stake (RPOS) consensus, Whitecoin Axis, Whitecoin Wallet, decentralized mining pools, and smart contract platforms to build a cross-chain blockchain ecological infrastructure.”

Buying and Selling WhiteCoin

It is usually not possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as WhiteCoin directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to acquire WhiteCoin should first buy Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Coinbase, Changelly or Gemini. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to buy WhiteCoin using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

