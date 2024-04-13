Windward Private Wealth Management Inc. Buys 8,087 Shares of Schwab Emerging Markets Equity ETF (NYSEARCA:SCHE)

Windward Private Wealth Management Inc. lifted its stake in shares of Schwab Emerging Markets Equity ETF (NYSEARCA:SCHE – Free Report) by 16.2% in the fourth quarter, according to its most recent filing with the SEC. The fund owned 58,027 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 8,087 shares during the period. Schwab Emerging Markets Equity ETF makes up 0.6% of Windward Private Wealth Management Inc.’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 24th biggest position. Windward Private Wealth Management Inc.’s holdings in Schwab Emerging Markets Equity ETF were worth $1,438,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

A number of other hedge funds also recently made changes to their positions in the stock. Ironwood Wealth Management LLC. bought a new stake in Schwab Emerging Markets Equity ETF in the first quarter worth $326,000. AMI Investment Management Inc. lifted its stake in Schwab Emerging Markets Equity ETF by 6.6% in the first quarter. AMI Investment Management Inc. now owns 155,881 shares of the company’s stock worth $4,329,000 after purchasing an additional 9,644 shares during the last quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. lifted its stake in Schwab Emerging Markets Equity ETF by 1,814.1% in the first quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 73,617 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,044,000 after purchasing an additional 69,771 shares during the last quarter. Citigroup Inc. lifted its stake in Schwab Emerging Markets Equity ETF by 79.4% in the first quarter. Citigroup Inc. now owns 2,481 shares of the company’s stock worth $69,000 after purchasing an additional 1,098 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Bank of Montreal Can lifted its stake in Schwab Emerging Markets Equity ETF by 1.8% in the first quarter. Bank of Montreal Can now owns 75,886 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,144,000 after purchasing an additional 1,339 shares during the last quarter.

Schwab Emerging Markets Equity ETF stock traded down $0.54 during mid-day trading on Friday, hitting $25.13. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 909,283 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,296,229. The stock has a market cap of $8.46 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 11.72 and a beta of 0.80. The business has a 50 day moving average price of $25.01 and a 200-day moving average price of $24.39. Schwab Emerging Markets Equity ETF has a 12 month low of $22.88 and a 12 month high of $26.15.

Schwab Emerging Markets Equity ETF (the Fund) seeks to track the total return of the FTSE All-Emerging Index (the Index). The Fund’s index consists of large and mid capitalization companies in emerging market countries. The Index defines the large and mid capitalization universe as approximately the top 90% of the eligible universe.

