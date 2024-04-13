Windward Private Wealth Management Inc. Cuts Stock Position in iShares 1-3 Year Treasury Bond ETF (NASDAQ:SHY)

Windward Private Wealth Management Inc. decreased its holdings in iShares 1-3 Year Treasury Bond ETF (NASDAQ:SHY – Free Report) by 10.4% in the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The firm owned 6,521 shares of the company’s stock after selling 753 shares during the quarter. Windward Private Wealth Management Inc.’s holdings in iShares 1-3 Year Treasury Bond ETF were worth $535,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other institutional investors have also recently made changes to their positions in SHY. Coppell Advisory Solutions Corp. purchased a new stake in iShares 1-3 Year Treasury Bond ETF during the 4th quarter worth approximately $30,000. Global Wealth Management Investment Advisory Inc. purchased a new stake in iShares 1-3 Year Treasury Bond ETF during the 1st quarter worth approximately $35,000. Fortitude Family Office LLC purchased a new stake in shares of iShares 1-3 Year Treasury Bond ETF in the 4th quarter valued at approximately $45,000. Stonebridge Capital Advisors LLC increased its position in shares of iShares 1-3 Year Treasury Bond ETF by 55,400.0% in the 4th quarter. Stonebridge Capital Advisors LLC now owns 555 shares of the company’s stock valued at $45,000 after purchasing an additional 554 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Indiana Trust & Investment Management CO purchased a new stake in shares of iShares 1-3 Year Treasury Bond ETF in the 3rd quarter valued at approximately $49,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 23.62% of the company’s stock.

Shares of NASDAQ:SHY traded up $0.05 during trading hours on Friday, reaching $81.21. The stock had a trading volume of 5,387,500 shares, compared to its average volume of 4,655,458. iShares 1-3 Year Treasury Bond ETF has a 1 year low of $80.55 and a 1 year high of $82.60. The firm’s 50 day moving average is $81.62 and its 200-day moving average is $81.53.

The company also recently disclosed a monthly dividend, which was paid on Friday, April 5th. Shareholders of record on Tuesday, April 2nd were given a $0.2705 dividend. This represents a $3.25 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 4.00%. The ex-dividend date was Monday, April 1st.

The iShares 1-3 Year Treasury Bond ETF (SHY) is an exchange-traded fund that is based on the U.S. Treasury 1-3 Year index. The fund tracks a market weighted index of debt issued by the US Treasury with 1-3 years remaining to maturity. Treasury STRIPS are excluded. SHY was launched on Jul 22, 2002 and is managed by BlackRock.

