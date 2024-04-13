Windward Private Wealth Management Inc. Grows Position in iShares Core S&P U.S. Growth ETF (NASDAQ:IUSG)

Windward Private Wealth Management Inc. raised its holdings in shares of iShares Core S&P U.S. Growth ETF (NASDAQ:IUSG – Free Report) by 1.1% in the fourth quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 39,321 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 426 shares during the quarter. iShares Core S&P U.S. Growth ETF comprises about 1.7% of Windward Private Wealth Management Inc.’s portfolio, making the stock its 13th biggest holding. Windward Private Wealth Management Inc.’s holdings in iShares Core S&P U.S. Growth ETF were worth $4,093,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently modified their holdings of the company. Crestwood Advisors Group LLC boosted its position in shares of iShares Core S&P U.S. Growth ETF by 3.7% during the 4th quarter. Crestwood Advisors Group LLC now owns 5,510 shares of the company’s stock valued at $574,000 after acquiring an additional 197 shares during the last quarter. YHB Investment Advisors Inc. lifted its position in iShares Core S&P U.S. Growth ETF by 3.5% in the fourth quarter. YHB Investment Advisors Inc. now owns 8,577 shares of the company’s stock valued at $893,000 after buying an additional 289 shares during the last quarter. ORG Partners LLC lifted its position in iShares Core S&P U.S. Growth ETF by 91.0% in the fourth quarter. ORG Partners LLC now owns 15,470 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,612,000 after buying an additional 7,369 shares during the last quarter. Financial Council Asset Management Inc lifted its position in iShares Core S&P U.S. Growth ETF by 0.6% in the fourth quarter. Financial Council Asset Management Inc now owns 94,400 shares of the company’s stock valued at $9,827,000 after buying an additional 593 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Clarius Group LLC acquired a new position in iShares Core S&P U.S. Growth ETF in the fourth quarter valued at about $1,728,000.

NASDAQ IUSG traded down $1.58 during trading hours on Friday, reaching $116.17. The company had a trading volume of 652,030 shares, compared to its average volume of 530,833. The stock has a market capitalization of $16.89 billion, a P/E ratio of 27.61 and a beta of 1.06. The stock has a 50-day moving average of $114.96 and a 200 day moving average of $105.49. iShares Core S&P U.S. Growth ETF has a 1-year low of $87.64 and a 1-year high of $118.45.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, March 27th. Investors of record on Friday, March 22nd were paid a dividend of $0.1667 per share. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, March 21st. This represents a $0.67 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 0.57%.

The iShares Core S&P U.S. Growth ETF (IUSG) is an exchange-traded fund that is based on the S&P 900 Growth index. The fund tracks an index of US large- and mid-cap growth stocks. The index selects from stocks ranked 1-3000 by market cap based on fundamental growth factors. IUSG was launched on Jul 24, 2000 and is managed by BlackRock.

