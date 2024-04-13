Windward Private Wealth Management Inc. Has $276,000 Stock Holdings in iShares U.S. Energy ETF (NYSEARCA:IYE)

Windward Private Wealth Management Inc. cut its position in shares of iShares U.S. Energy ETF (NYSEARCA:IYE – Free Report) by 8.1% during the 4th quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 6,266 shares of the company’s stock after selling 550 shares during the period. Windward Private Wealth Management Inc.’s holdings in iShares U.S. Energy ETF were worth $276,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other institutional investors also recently modified their holdings of the company. JPMorgan Chase & Co. grew its stake in iShares U.S. Energy ETF by 5,414.9% in the 4th quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 341,097 shares of the company’s stock valued at $15,857,000 after buying an additional 334,912 shares during the last quarter. International Assets Investment Management LLC grew its stake in iShares U.S. Energy ETF by 3,280.9% in the 4th quarter. International Assets Investment Management LLC now owns 271,956 shares of the company’s stock valued at $11,999,000 after buying an additional 263,912 shares during the last quarter. Crestwood Advisors Group LLC acquired a new position in iShares U.S. Energy ETF in the 4th quarter valued at about $11,148,000. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. grew its stake in iShares U.S. Energy ETF by 34.1% in the 2nd quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. now owns 868,649 shares of the company’s stock valued at $33,113,000 after buying an additional 220,735 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Modera Wealth Management LLC acquired a new position in iShares U.S. Energy ETF in the 3rd quarter valued at about $9,916,000.

iShares U.S. Energy ETF Stock Performance

IYE traded down $0.79 on Friday, reaching $50.23. The company had a trading volume of 607,052 shares, compared to its average volume of 538,815. iShares U.S. Energy ETF has a fifty-two week low of $40.24 and a fifty-two week high of $51.70. The stock has a market cap of $1.48 billion, a P/E ratio of 17.07 and a beta of 1.37. The company’s fifty day moving average is $46.93 and its 200 day moving average is $45.44.

iShares U.S. Energy ETF Profile

iShares U.S. Energy ETF (the Fund), formerly iShares Dow Jones U.S. Energy Sector Index Fund, is an exchange-traded fund (ETF). The Fund seeks investment results that correspond generally to the price and yield performance of the Dow Jones U.S. Oil & Gas Index (the Index). The Index measures the performance of the oil and gas sector of the United States equity market, and includes companies in industry groups, such as oil and gas producers, and oil equipment, services and distribution.

