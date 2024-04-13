Windward Private Wealth Management Inc. Has $3.16 Million Holdings in iShares Core S&P U.S. Value ETF (NASDAQ:IUSV)

Windward Private Wealth Management Inc. raised its holdings in shares of iShares Core S&P U.S. Value ETF (NASDAQ:IUSV – Free Report) by 2.9% during the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 37,441 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 1,053 shares during the period. iShares Core S&P U.S. Value ETF accounts for approximately 1.3% of Windward Private Wealth Management Inc.’s holdings, making the stock its 16th biggest holding. Windward Private Wealth Management Inc.’s holdings in iShares Core S&P U.S. Value ETF were worth $3,157,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other large investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Patriot Investment Management Group Inc. bought a new stake in shares of iShares Core S&P U.S. Value ETF in the 4th quarter valued at about $27,000. MUFG Americas Holdings Corp bought a new stake in shares of iShares Core S&P U.S. Value ETF in the 3rd quarter valued at about $26,000. GHP Investment Advisors Inc. bought a new stake in shares of iShares Core S&P U.S. Value ETF in the 3rd quarter valued at about $38,000. FAS Wealth Partners Inc. bought a new stake in shares of iShares Core S&P U.S. Value ETF in the 3rd quarter valued at about $38,000. Finally, Resurgent Financial Advisors LLC bought a new stake in iShares Core S&P U.S. Value ETF during the 4th quarter worth approximately $39,000.

iShares Core S&P U.S. Value ETF Stock Performance

NASDAQ IUSV traded down $1.29 during trading hours on Friday, reaching $86.42. 504,241 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 654,184. The company’s 50-day moving average is $87.49 and its two-hundred day moving average is $82.33. iShares Core S&P U.S. Value ETF has a one year low of $71.27 and a one year high of $90.64. The company has a market capitalization of $16.32 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 22.95 and a beta of 0.95.

iShares Core S&P U.S. Value ETF Cuts Dividend

iShares Core S&P U.S. Value ETF Company Profile

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, March 27th. Investors of record on Friday, March 22nd were paid a dividend of $0.4397 per share. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, March 21st. This represents a $1.76 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 2.04%.

The iShares Core S&P U.S. Value ETF (IUSV) is an exchange-traded fund that is based on the S&P 900 Value index. The fund tracks an index of large- and mid-cap value stocks in the US. The index selects from stocks ranked 1-3000 by market-cap based on 3 value factors. IUSV was launched on Jul 24, 2000 and is managed by BlackRock.

