Windward Private Wealth Management Inc. Makes New Investment in iShares MBS ETF (NASDAQ:MBB)

Windward Private Wealth Management Inc. bought a new position in shares of iShares MBS ETF (NASDAQ:MBB – Free Report) during the 4th quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The institutional investor bought 3,472 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $327,000.
Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Buttonwood Financial Group LLC lifted its holdings in iShares MBS ETF by 0.9% during the fourth quarter. Buttonwood Financial Group LLC now owns 30,211 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,842,000 after acquiring an additional 269 shares in the last quarter. Advocacy Wealth Management Services LLC bought a new position in iShares MBS ETF during the fourth quarter worth about $13,157,000. Mirae Asset Global Investments Co. Ltd. raised its stake in shares of iShares MBS ETF by 7.8% in the 3rd quarter. Mirae Asset Global Investments Co. Ltd. now owns 499,054 shares of the company’s stock valued at $44,355,000 after purchasing an additional 36,319 shares during the period. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. raised its stake in shares of iShares MBS ETF by 638.2% in the 3rd quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. now owns 100,683 shares of the company’s stock valued at $8,941,000 after purchasing an additional 87,044 shares during the period. Finally, Garden State Investment Advisory Services LLC acquired a new stake in shares of iShares MBS ETF in the 3rd quarter valued at about $202,000. 91.70% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.
iShares MBS ETF Stock Performance
Shares of MBB traded up $0.33 during midday trading on Friday, hitting $90.49. The stock had a trading volume of 2,564,857 shares, compared to its average volume of 2,588,378. The company has a 50 day simple moving average of $91.89 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $91.07. iShares MBS ETF has a twelve month low of $85.28 and a twelve month high of $95.70.
iShares MBS ETF Announces Dividend
iShares MBS ETF Company Profile
iShares MBS ETF (the Fund), formerly iShares Barclays MBS Bond Fund, is an exchange-traded fund (ETF). The Fund seeks investment results, which correspond to the price and yield performance of the Barclays Capital U.S. MBS Index (the Index). The Index measures the performance of investment grade mortgage-backed pass-through securities issued by the Government National Mortgage (GNMA).
