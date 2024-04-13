Windward Private Wealth Management Inc. Sells 60 Shares of Vanguard S&P 500 Growth ETF (NYSEARCA:VOOG)

Windward Private Wealth Management Inc. reduced its stake in Vanguard S&P 500 Growth ETF (NYSEARCA:VOOG – Free Report) by 0.9% in the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 6,581 shares of the company’s stock after selling 60 shares during the period. Vanguard S&P 500 Growth ETF accounts for 0.7% of Windward Private Wealth Management Inc.’s holdings, making the stock its 22nd biggest holding. Windward Private Wealth Management Inc.’s holdings in Vanguard S&P 500 Growth ETF were worth $1,782,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently bought and sold shares of the stock. JPMorgan Chase & Co. increased its position in shares of Vanguard S&P 500 Growth ETF by 6.2% during the first quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 3,555,322 shares of the company’s stock worth $819,431,000 after acquiring an additional 207,759 shares in the last quarter. CI Private Wealth LLC bought a new stake in shares of Vanguard S&P 500 Growth ETF during the fourth quarter worth about $117,375,000. Morgan Stanley boosted its stake in Vanguard S&P 500 Growth ETF by 10.2% in the third quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 590,654 shares of the company’s stock valued at $145,797,000 after acquiring an additional 54,705 shares during the last quarter. UBS Group AG boosted its stake in Vanguard S&P 500 Growth ETF by 0.7% in the third quarter. UBS Group AG now owns 526,638 shares of the company’s stock valued at $129,995,000 after acquiring an additional 3,807 shares during the last quarter. Finally, LPL Financial LLC boosted its stake in Vanguard S&P 500 Growth ETF by 7.2% in the third quarter. LPL Financial LLC now owns 437,928 shares of the company’s stock valued at $108,098,000 after acquiring an additional 29,504 shares during the last quarter.

Vanguard S&P 500 Growth ETF Trading Down 1.4 %

Shares of VOOG stock traded down $4.32 during trading on Friday, reaching $302.43. 142,451 shares of the company’s stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 135,694. The company has a market capitalization of $9.33 billion, a P/E ratio of 23.70 and a beta of 1.05. The firm’s 50-day moving average is $299.28 and its 200 day moving average is $274.82. Vanguard S&P 500 Growth ETF has a 1 year low of $227.63 and a 1 year high of $308.84.

Vanguard S&P 500 Growth ETF Profile

The Vanguard S&P 500 Growth ETF (VOOG) is an exchange-traded fund that is based on the S&P 500 Growth index. The fund tracks an index of U.S. large-cap growth stocks VOOG was launched on Sep 7, 2010 and is managed by Vanguard.

