Wirtual (WIRTUAL) Achieves Self Reported Market Capitalization of $100.23 Million

Wirtual (WIRTUAL) traded down 9.5% against the U.S. dollar during the one day period ending at 22:00 PM Eastern on April 13th. During the last seven days, Wirtual has traded 20.4% lower against the U.S. dollar. One Wirtual token can now be purchased for approximately $0.0018 or 0.00000003 BTC on major cryptocurrency exchanges. Wirtual has a total market capitalization of $100.23 million and $133.37 worth of Wirtual was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours.

Wirtual Token Profile

Wirtual launched on September 20th, 2021. Wirtual’s total supply is 1,000,000,000 tokens. Wirtual’s official Twitter account is @wirtualapp and its Facebook page is accessible here. Wirtual’s official website is wirtual.co. Wirtual’s official message board is www.facebook.com/profile.php?id=undefined.

According to CryptoCompare, “WIRTUAL is an Exercise to Earn application. Earn WIRTUAL coins through exercise and exchange coins for store purchases physical products & NFTs, event ticket, organize virtual sport events and holder ranking to access features.

Telegram Discord Facebook

Docs

Buying and Selling Wirtual

It is usually not presently possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as Wirtual directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to acquire Wirtual should first buy Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Coinbase, Gemini or GDAX. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to buy Wirtual using one of the exchanges listed above.

