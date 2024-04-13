Wrapped HBAR (WHBAR) Trading Down 27.6% This Week

Wrapped HBAR (WHBAR) traded 8.8% lower against the U.S. dollar during the one day period ending at 0:00 AM Eastern on April 13th. Over the last week, Wrapped HBAR has traded 27.6% lower against the U.S. dollar. Wrapped HBAR has a market capitalization of $2.76 billion and $753,378.78 worth of Wrapped HBAR was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. One Wrapped HBAR token can now be bought for approximately $0.0771 or 0.00000121 BTC on major exchanges.

Here is how related cryptocurrencies have performed over the last 24 hours:

About Wrapped HBAR

Wrapped HBAR’s launch date was August 1st, 2017. Wrapped HBAR’s total supply is 50,000,000,000 tokens and its circulating supply is 35,733,448,211 tokens. Wrapped HBAR’s official Twitter account is @hedera. The official message board for Wrapped HBAR is hedera.com/blog. The Reddit community for Wrapped HBAR is https://reddit.com/r/hedera and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here. The official website for Wrapped HBAR is www.hedera.com.

Buying and Selling Wrapped HBAR

According to CryptoCompare, “Wrapped HBAR (WHBAR) is a cryptocurrency launched in 2017and operates on the Hedera Hashgraph platform. Wrapped HBAR has a current supply of 50,000,000,000 with 35,733,448,211.31292 in circulation. The last known price of Wrapped HBAR is 0.08530855 USD and is down -15.13 over the last 24 hours. It is currently trading on 11 active market(s) with $0.00 traded over the last 24 hours. More information can be found at https://www.hedera.com/.”

It is usually not currently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as Wrapped HBAR directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to trade Wrapped HBAR should first purchase Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as GDAX, Gemini or Coinbase. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to purchase Wrapped HBAR using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

