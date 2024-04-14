Alamo Group Inc. (NYSE:ALG) Announces Quarterly Dividend of $0.26

Alamo Group Inc. (NYSE:ALG – Get Free Report) announced a quarterly dividend on Monday, April 1st, Zacks reports. Investors of record on Tuesday, April 16th will be paid a dividend of 0.26 per share by the industrial products company on Monday, April 29th. This represents a $1.04 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 0.49%. The ex-dividend date is Monday, April 15th.

Alamo Group has raised its dividend by an average of 19.2% annually over the last three years and has increased its dividend every year for the last 5 years. Alamo Group has a payout ratio of 7.6% meaning its dividend is sufficiently covered by earnings. Equities analysts expect Alamo Group to earn $13.76 per share next year, which means the company should continue to be able to cover its $1.04 annual dividend with an expected future payout ratio of 7.6%.

Get Alamo Group alerts:

Alamo Group Price Performance

Shares of ALG stock opened at $213.89 on Friday. The company has a quick ratio of 1.99, a current ratio of 3.76 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.24. Alamo Group has a 12 month low of $157.74 and a 12 month high of $231.40. The firm has a market cap of $2.58 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 18.83 and a beta of 1.04. The stock has a 50-day moving average price of $212.48 and a 200 day moving average price of $197.50.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

Alamo Group ( NYSE:ALG Get Free Report ) last issued its earnings results on Thursday, February 22nd. The industrial products company reported $2.63 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.85 by ($0.22). Alamo Group had a return on equity of 15.52% and a net margin of 8.06%. The company had revenue of $417.54 million for the quarter. Research analysts expect that Alamo Group will post 13.17 EPS for the current year.

A number of brokerages recently issued reports on ALG. StockNews.com raised Alamo Group from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Tuesday, March 5th. DA Davidson lifted their target price on Alamo Group from $230.00 to $235.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Tuesday, February 27th.

Check Out Our Latest Research Report on Alamo Group

Insiders Place Their Bets

In other Alamo Group news, EVP Michael A. Haberman sold 418 shares of Alamo Group stock in a transaction on Wednesday, March 27th. The shares were sold at an average price of $223.87, for a total transaction of $93,577.66. Following the completion of the transaction, the executive vice president now directly owns 19,206 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $4,299,647.22. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website. Company insiders own 1.40% of the company’s stock.

Institutional Investors Weigh In On Alamo Group

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of ALG. Bank of New York Mellon Corp lifted its holdings in shares of Alamo Group by 1.1% during the first quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 113,146 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $16,269,000 after buying an additional 1,193 shares in the last quarter. Citigroup Inc. raised its stake in Alamo Group by 82.1% in the first quarter. Citigroup Inc. now owns 16,027 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $2,305,000 after purchasing an additional 7,226 shares in the last quarter. PNC Financial Services Group Inc. raised its stake in Alamo Group by 25.6% in the first quarter. PNC Financial Services Group Inc. now owns 4,008 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $576,000 after purchasing an additional 816 shares in the last quarter. Bank of Montreal Can raised its stake in Alamo Group by 4.1% in the first quarter. Bank of Montreal Can now owns 4,296 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $640,000 after purchasing an additional 171 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Healthcare of Ontario Pension Plan Trust Fund acquired a new position in Alamo Group in the first quarter valued at about $1,136,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 92.36% of the company’s stock.

Alamo Group Company Profile

(Get Free Report)

Alamo Group Inc designs, manufactures, distributes, and services vegetation management and infrastructure maintenance equipment for governmental, industrial, and agricultural uses worldwide. It operates through two segments, Vegetation Management and Industrial Equipment. Its Vegetation Management Division segment offers hydraulically-powered and tractor – and off-road chassis mounted mowers, other cutters and replacement parts for heavy-duty and intensive uses and heavy duty, tractor- and truck-mounted mowing and vegetation maintenance equipment, and replacement parts.

Further Reading

Receive News & Ratings for Alamo Group Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Alamo Group and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.