AlpInvest Partners B.V. Buys 302,354 Shares of UiPath Inc. (NYSE:PATH)

AlpInvest Partners B.V. boosted its stake in shares of UiPath Inc. (NYSE:PATH – Free Report) by 147.1% in the 4th quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 507,841 shares of the healthcare company’s stock after acquiring an additional 302,354 shares during the quarter. UiPath accounts for about 2.9% of AlpInvest Partners B.V.’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 13th largest holding. AlpInvest Partners B.V. owned approximately 0.09% of UiPath worth $12,615,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

A number of other large investors have also bought and sold shares of the stock. State of New Jersey Common Pension Fund D raised its holdings in UiPath by 3.5% in the 4th quarter. State of New Jersey Common Pension Fund D now owns 231,613 shares of the healthcare company’s stock worth $5,753,000 after purchasing an additional 7,918 shares in the last quarter. GAMMA Investing LLC purchased a new position in shares of UiPath during the 4th quarter worth approximately $36,000. New York State Common Retirement Fund raised its position in shares of UiPath by 19.0% in the 4th quarter. New York State Common Retirement Fund now owns 363,056 shares of the healthcare company’s stock worth $9,018,000 after acquiring an additional 58,064 shares in the last quarter. California Public Employees Retirement System boosted its position in shares of UiPath by 13.9% during the fourth quarter. California Public Employees Retirement System now owns 641,825 shares of the healthcare company’s stock valued at $15,943,000 after purchasing an additional 78,459 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Sigma Planning Corp bought a new stake in shares of UiPath during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $809,000. 62.50% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Insider Transactions at UiPath

In other UiPath news, CFO Ashim Gupta sold 16,000 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Friday, March 15th. The shares were sold at an average price of $22.84, for a total transaction of $365,440.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief financial officer now owns 87,505 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,998,614.20. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Over the last quarter, insiders have sold 72,000 shares of company stock valued at $1,591,360. 31.03% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

PATH has been the topic of a number of recent research reports. Bank of America upped their target price on shares of UiPath from $26.00 to $30.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, March 14th. Royal Bank of Canada reiterated a “sector perform” rating and set a $29.00 target price on shares of UiPath in a report on Monday, April 1st. Scotiabank lifted their price objective on UiPath from $29.00 to $30.00 and gave the company a “sector perform” rating in a research note on Thursday, March 14th. Canaccord Genuity Group increased their target price on UiPath from $27.00 to $30.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday, March 15th. Finally, Truist Financial reaffirmed a “buy” rating and issued a $32.00 price target on shares of UiPath in a research report on Wednesday, March 20th. Nine research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and nine have given a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $27.41.

UiPath Stock Performance

Shares of PATH traded down $0.60 during mid-day trading on Friday, reaching $20.71. The stock had a trading volume of 5,603,184 shares, compared to its average volume of 6,426,221. The firm has a market cap of $11.78 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -121.82 and a beta of 0.96. UiPath Inc. has a 12 month low of $12.38 and a 12 month high of $27.87. The business has a fifty day moving average of $23.30 and a 200 day moving average of $21.40.

UiPath (NYSE:PATH – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, March 13th. The healthcare company reported $0.06 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.04) by $0.10. The firm had revenue of $405.25 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $383.32 million. UiPath had a negative return on equity of 3.29% and a negative net margin of 6.87%. On average, research analysts forecast that UiPath Inc. will post -0.04 EPS for the current fiscal year.

About UiPath

UiPath Inc provides an end-to-end automation platform that offers a range of robotic process automation (RPA) solutions primarily in the United States, Romania, and Japan. The company offers a suite of interrelated software to build, manage, run, engage, measure, and govern automation within the organization.

