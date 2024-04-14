AlpInvest Partners B.V. Has $26.79 Million Stake in DoorDash, Inc. (NASDAQ:DASH)

AlpInvest Partners B.V. grew its stake in DoorDash, Inc. (NASDAQ:DASH – Free Report) by 13.7% in the 4th quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 270,941 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 32,639 shares during the period. DoorDash accounts for approximately 6.1% of AlpInvest Partners B.V.’s holdings, making the stock its 7th largest position. AlpInvest Partners B.V.’s holdings in DoorDash were worth $26,793,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other large investors also recently made changes to their positions in the stock. Fifth Third Bancorp lifted its holdings in DoorDash by 448.8% during the 3rd quarter. Fifth Third Bancorp now owns 439 shares of the company’s stock worth $35,000 after purchasing an additional 359 shares during the last quarter. Parkside Financial Bank & Trust raised its position in shares of DoorDash by 361.2% in the 4th quarter. Parkside Financial Bank & Trust now owns 392 shares of the company’s stock valued at $39,000 after buying an additional 307 shares in the last quarter. Covestor Ltd lifted its holdings in shares of DoorDash by 101.2% during the 3rd quarter. Covestor Ltd now owns 503 shares of the company’s stock worth $40,000 after acquiring an additional 253 shares during the period. Valley National Advisers Inc. bought a new stake in shares of DoorDash during the 4th quarter worth approximately $43,000. Finally, SJS Investment Consulting Inc. boosted its position in shares of DoorDash by 26.9% during the 4th quarter. SJS Investment Consulting Inc. now owns 462 shares of the company’s stock worth $46,000 after acquiring an additional 98 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 90.64% of the company’s stock.

In related news, CAO Gordon S. Lee sold 1,000 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Friday, March 1st. The stock was sold at an average price of $124.50, for a total transaction of $124,500.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chief accounting officer now directly owns 92,207 shares in the company, valued at approximately $11,479,771.50. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this hyperlink. In other DoorDash news, CAO Gordon S. Lee sold 1,000 shares of the stock in a transaction on Friday, March 1st. The shares were sold at an average price of $124.50, for a total transaction of $124,500.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chief accounting officer now owns 92,207 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $11,479,771.50. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this link. Also, CEO Tony Xu sold 132,300 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, March 14th. The shares were sold at an average price of $131.96, for a total transaction of $17,458,308.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last three months, insiders have sold 298,787 shares of company stock valued at $38,000,043. 9.59% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

NASDAQ:DASH traded down $2.57 during mid-day trading on Friday, reaching $138.38. The stock had a trading volume of 1,998,135 shares, compared to its average volume of 2,626,234. DoorDash, Inc. has a one year low of $56.59 and a one year high of $143.34. The firm has a 50 day moving average price of $128.72 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $105.12. The stock has a market capitalization of $55.91 billion, a P/E ratio of -96.77, a P/E/G ratio of 16.22 and a beta of 1.79.

DoorDash (NASDAQ:DASH – Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, February 15th. The company reported ($0.39) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.15) by ($0.24). The business had revenue of $2.30 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $2.25 billion. DoorDash had a negative net margin of 6.46% and a negative return on equity of 8.49%. DoorDash’s revenue for the quarter was up 26.7% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period last year, the company posted ($0.63) EPS. Research analysts forecast that DoorDash, Inc. will post 0.2 earnings per share for the current year.

DASH has been the topic of a number of research analyst reports. Susquehanna raised their price target on shares of DoorDash from $110.00 to $135.00 and gave the company a “positive” rating in a research note on Tuesday, February 20th. Piper Sandler upgraded DoorDash from an “underweight” rating to a “neutral” rating and lifted their target price for the stock from $53.00 to $127.00 in a report on Friday, March 15th. UBS Group reduced their price objective on shares of DoorDash from $123.00 to $118.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a report on Friday, February 16th. Moffett Nathanson raised DoorDash from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and upped their target price for the company from $118.00 to $164.00 in a report on Thursday. Finally, Truist Financial increased their price target on DoorDash from $140.00 to $155.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday, March 27th. Nine research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and fourteen have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, DoorDash has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $128.25.

DoorDash, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, operates a commerce platform that connects merchants, consumers, and independent contractors in the United States and internationally. The company operates DoorDash Marketplace and Wolt Marketplace, which provide various services, such as customer acquisition, demand generation, order fulfillment, merchandising, payment processing, and customer support.

