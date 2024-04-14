Amplify Cash Flow Dividend Leaders ETF (NASDAQ:COWS) Short Interest Update

Amplify Cash Flow Dividend Leaders ETF (NASDAQ:COWS – Get Free Report) was the target of a large increase in short interest in the month of March. As of March 31st, there was short interest totalling 4,700 shares, an increase of 46.9% from the March 15th total of 3,200 shares. Based on an average trading volume of 8,800 shares, the short-interest ratio is currently 0.5 days.

Amplify Cash Flow Dividend Leaders ETF Stock Down 1.7 %

COWS traded down $0.50 during trading hours on Friday, reaching $28.64. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 10,580 shares, compared to its average volume of 8,893. Amplify Cash Flow Dividend Leaders ETF has a 52 week low of $23.00 and a 52 week high of $29.99. The company’s 50-day moving average is $28.27 and its 200-day moving average is $26.42.

Get Amplify Cash Flow Dividend Leaders ETF alerts:

Amplify Cash Flow Dividend Leaders ETF Cuts Dividend

The firm also recently declared a dividend, which was paid on Thursday, March 28th. Investors of record on Wednesday, March 27th were paid a $0.0487 dividend. The ex-dividend date was Tuesday, March 26th.

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

Several large investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in COWS. Penserra Capital Management LLC bought a new position in Amplify Cash Flow Dividend Leaders ETF during the 3rd quarter worth $2,660,000. Principal Securities Inc. bought a new position in Amplify Cash Flow Dividend Leaders ETF during the 4th quarter worth $27,000. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. bought a new position in Amplify Cash Flow Dividend Leaders ETF during the 4th quarter worth $348,000. Finally, Buckingham Strategic Wealth LLC bought a new position in Amplify Cash Flow Dividend Leaders ETF during the 4th quarter worth $1,709,000.

Featured Articles

Receive News & Ratings for Amplify Cash Flow Dividend Leaders ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Amplify Cash Flow Dividend Leaders ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.