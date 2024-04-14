Analyzing Dakota Gold (DC) & The Competition

Dakota Gold (NYSE:DC – Get Free Report) is one of 101 publicly-traded companies in the “Metal mining” industry, but how does it contrast to its peers? We will compare Dakota Gold to similar companies based on the strength of its risk, institutional ownership, dividends, valuation, analyst recommendations, profitability and earnings.

Volatility & Risk

Dakota Gold has a beta of 1.28, indicating that its share price is 28% more volatile than the S&P 500. Comparatively, Dakota Gold’s peers have a beta of 1.04, indicating that their average share price is 4% more volatile than the S&P 500.

Get Dakota Gold alerts:

Institutional and Insider Ownership

37.4% of Dakota Gold shares are held by institutional investors. Comparatively, 25.2% of shares of all “Metal mining” companies are held by institutional investors. 30.0% of Dakota Gold shares are held by company insiders. Comparatively, 12.9% of shares of all “Metal mining” companies are held by company insiders. Strong institutional ownership is an indication that endowments, large money managers and hedge funds believe a stock is poised for long-term growth.

Valuation and Earnings

Gross Revenue Net Income Price/Earnings Ratio Dakota Gold N/A -$36.45 million -5.94 Dakota Gold Competitors $6.83 billion $1.02 billion 6.34

This table compares Dakota Gold and its peers revenue, earnings per share (EPS) and valuation.

Dakota Gold’s peers have higher revenue and earnings than Dakota Gold. Dakota Gold is trading at a lower price-to-earnings ratio than its peers, indicating that it is currently more affordable than other companies in its industry.

Profitability

This table compares Dakota Gold and its peers’ net margins, return on equity and return on assets.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets Dakota Gold N/A -37.78% -36.42% Dakota Gold Competitors -79.78% -5.06% -4.57%

Analyst Ratings

This is a breakdown of current recommendations and price targets for Dakota Gold and its peers, as provided by MarketBeat.

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Strong Buy Ratings Rating Score Dakota Gold 0 0 0 0 N/A Dakota Gold Competitors 1087 2182 2662 89 2.29

As a group, “Metal mining” companies have a potential upside of 41.52%. Given Dakota Gold’s peers higher probable upside, analysts clearly believe Dakota Gold has less favorable growth aspects than its peers.

Summary

Dakota Gold peers beat Dakota Gold on 6 of the 10 factors compared.

Dakota Gold Company Profile

(Get Free Report)

Dakota Gold Corp. engages in the acquisition, exploration, and development of mineral properties. It primarily explores for gold deposits. The company holds 100% interest in the Blind Gold, City Creek, Tinton, West Corridor, Ragged Top, Poorman Anticline, Maitland, South Lead/Whistler Gulch, and Cambrian Unconformity Properties located Homestake Mining District, South Dakota. It also holds an option to acquire 100% interest in the Barrick Option and the Richmond Hill Option projects situated in Homestake Mining District, South Dakota. Dakota Gold Corp. was incorporated in 2017 and is based in Lead, South Dakota.

Receive News & Ratings for Dakota Gold Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Dakota Gold and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.