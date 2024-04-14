Angel Oak Financial Strategies Income Term Trust (NYSE:FINS) Plans $0.11 Monthly Dividend

Angel Oak Financial Strategies Income Term Trust (NYSE:FINS – Get Free Report) declared a monthly dividend on Monday, April 1st, Zacks reports. Shareholders of record on Tuesday, April 16th will be given a dividend of 0.109 per share on Tuesday, April 30th. This represents a $1.31 annualized dividend and a yield of 10.57%. The ex-dividend date is Monday, April 15th.
Angel Oak Financial Strategies Income Term Trust has decreased its dividend by an average of 1.4% annually over the last three years and has raised its dividend annually for the last 1 consecutive years.
Angel Oak Financial Strategies Income Term Trust Stock Performance
Shares of FINS stock opened at $12.37 on Friday. The firm’s 50 day moving average price is $12.34 and its 200-day moving average price is $12.14. Angel Oak Financial Strategies Income Term Trust has a one year low of $11.61 and a one year high of $12.55.
