Angel Oak Financial Strategies Income Term Trust (NYSE:FINS) Plans $0.11 Monthly Dividend

Angel Oak Financial Strategies Income Term Trust (NYSE:FINS – Get Free Report) declared a monthly dividend on Monday, April 1st, Zacks reports. Shareholders of record on Tuesday, April 16th will be given a dividend of 0.109 per share on Tuesday, April 30th. This represents a $1.31 annualized dividend and a yield of 10.57%. The ex-dividend date is Monday, April 15th.

Angel Oak Financial Strategies Income Term Trust has decreased its dividend by an average of 1.4% annually over the last three years and has raised its dividend annually for the last 1 consecutive years.

Get Angel Oak Financial Strategies Income Term Trust alerts:

Angel Oak Financial Strategies Income Term Trust Stock Performance

Shares of FINS stock opened at $12.37 on Friday. The firm’s 50 day moving average price is $12.34 and its 200-day moving average price is $12.14. Angel Oak Financial Strategies Income Term Trust has a one year low of $11.61 and a one year high of $12.55.

Institutional Investors Weigh In On Angel Oak Financial Strategies Income Term Trust

Angel Oak Financial Strategies Income Term Trust Company Profile

Large investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. purchased a new stake in shares of Angel Oak Financial Strategies Income Term Trust in the 4th quarter valued at approximately $126,000. Comerica Bank purchased a new stake in shares of Angel Oak Financial Strategies Income Term Trust in the 3rd quarter valued at approximately $206,000. First Trust Advisors LP purchased a new position in shares of Angel Oak Financial Strategies Income Term Trust in the 3rd quarter valued at $269,000. SFI Advisors LLC grew its position in shares of Angel Oak Financial Strategies Income Term Trust by 53.9% in the 1st quarter. SFI Advisors LLC now owns 22,043 shares of the company’s stock valued at $272,000 after buying an additional 7,722 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Susquehanna International Group LLP purchased a new position in shares of Angel Oak Financial Strategies Income Term Trust in the 4th quarter valued at $286,000.

(Get Free Report)

See Also

Receive News & Ratings for Angel Oak Financial Strategies Income Term Trust Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Angel Oak Financial Strategies Income Term Trust and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.