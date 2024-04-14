Avantis Real Estate ETF (NYSEARCA:AVRE) Holdings Lowered by Lam Group Inc.

Lam Group Inc. trimmed its stake in Avantis Real Estate ETF (NYSEARCA:AVRE – Free Report) by 42.8% during the fourth quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 92,765 shares of the company’s stock after selling 69,535 shares during the period. Avantis Real Estate ETF makes up 3.7% of Lam Group Inc.’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 10th largest holding. Lam Group Inc. owned about 1.14% of Avantis Real Estate ETF worth $4,018,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

Other hedge funds have also recently modified their holdings of the company. Farther Finance Advisors LLC grew its position in shares of Avantis Real Estate ETF by 101.2% in the 2nd quarter. Farther Finance Advisors LLC now owns 5,837 shares of the company’s stock valued at $239,000 after buying an additional 2,936 shares during the last quarter. Willow Creek Wealth Management Inc. grew its position in shares of Avantis Real Estate ETF by 21.2% in the 3rd quarter. Willow Creek Wealth Management Inc. now owns 10,656 shares of the company’s stock valued at $400,000 after buying an additional 1,867 shares during the last quarter. Apella Capital LLC grew its position in shares of Avantis Real Estate ETF by 216.3% in the 4th quarter. Apella Capital LLC now owns 27,099 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,150,000 after buying an additional 18,532 shares during the last quarter. Strategic Blueprint LLC grew its position in shares of Avantis Real Estate ETF by 5.1% in the 4th quarter. Strategic Blueprint LLC now owns 101,768 shares of the company’s stock valued at $4,408,000 after buying an additional 4,921 shares during the last quarter. Finally, AlphaQ Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in Avantis Real Estate ETF during the 4th quarter worth $389,000.

Avantis Real Estate ETF Stock Down 1.2 %

NYSEARCA:AVRE traded down $0.49 during trading hours on Friday, reaching $40.08. 31,394 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 51,037. The firm has a market capitalization of $327.05 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 18.02 and a beta of 0.96. The company has a 50-day moving average of $41.48 and a 200 day moving average of $40.50. Avantis Real Estate ETF has a 1-year low of $35.03 and a 1-year high of $43.95.

About Avantis Real Estate ETF

The Avantis Real Estate ETF (AVRE) is an exchange-traded fund that is based on the S&P Global REIT index. The fund is an actively managed fund that provides broad exposure to real estate securities around the world. AVRE was launched on Sep 28, 2021 and is managed by American Century Investments.

