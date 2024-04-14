BlackRock MuniHoldings California Quality Fund, Inc. (NYSE:MUC) Short Interest Down 27.5% in March

BlackRock MuniHoldings California Quality Fund, Inc. (NYSE:MUC – Get Free Report) saw a significant decrease in short interest during the month of March. As of March 31st, there was short interest totalling 38,800 shares, a decrease of 27.5% from the March 15th total of 53,500 shares. Based on an average daily trading volume, of 9,800 shares, the short-interest ratio is currently 4.0 days.

BlackRock MuniHoldings California Quality Fund Price Performance

BlackRock MuniHoldings California Quality Fund stock traded down $0.05 during midday trading on Friday, reaching $10.70. 199,842 shares of the stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 206,251. The stock’s fifty day moving average is $11.05 and its 200-day moving average is $10.63. BlackRock MuniHoldings California Quality Fund has a 12 month low of $9.19 and a 12 month high of $11.30.

BlackRock MuniHoldings California Quality Fund Dividend Announcement

The business also recently disclosed a monthly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, May 1st. Shareholders of record on Monday, April 15th will be given a dividend of $0.0485 per share. The ex-dividend date is Friday, April 12th. This represents a $0.58 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 5.44%.

Institutional Investors Weigh In On BlackRock MuniHoldings California Quality Fund

About BlackRock MuniHoldings California Quality Fund

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the business. Morgan Stanley raised its holdings in shares of BlackRock MuniHoldings California Quality Fund by 19.3% in the fourth quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 4,718,035 shares of the company’s stock worth $50,672,000 after buying an additional 762,169 shares during the period. Saba Capital Management L.P. raised its holdings in shares of BlackRock MuniHoldings California Quality Fund by 93.2% in the third quarter. Saba Capital Management L.P. now owns 3,874,186 shares of the company’s stock worth $37,037,000 after buying an additional 1,868,475 shares during the period. Karpus Management Inc. raised its holdings in shares of BlackRock MuniHoldings California Quality Fund by 6.6% in the fourth quarter. Karpus Management Inc. now owns 3,773,789 shares of the company’s stock worth $42,002,000 after buying an additional 231,998 shares during the period. Guggenheim Capital LLC raised its holdings in shares of BlackRock MuniHoldings California Quality Fund by 3.9% in the first quarter. Guggenheim Capital LLC now owns 1,178,881 shares of the company’s stock worth $15,420,000 after buying an additional 44,371 shares during the period. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company MN raised its holdings in shares of BlackRock MuniHoldings California Quality Fund by 107.9% in the second quarter. Wells Fargo & Company MN now owns 848,960 shares of the company’s stock worth $10,163,000 after buying an additional 440,672 shares during the period. 30.99% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

BlackRock MuniHoldings California Quality Fund, Inc is a closed ended fixed income mutual fund launched by BlackRock, Inc It is managed by BlackRock Advisors, LLC. The fund invests in fixed income markets. It invests primarily in a portfolio of long-term investment-grade municipal obligations, the interest on which is exempt from Federal and California income taxes.

