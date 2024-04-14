BlackRock MuniHoldings California Quality Fund, Inc. (NYSE:MUC) Short Interest Down 27.5% in March

BlackRock MuniHoldings California Quality Fund, Inc. (NYSE:MUC – Get Free Report) saw a significant decrease in short interest during the month of March. As of March 31st, there was short interest totalling 38,800 shares, a decrease of 27.5% from the March 15th total of 53,500 shares. Based on an average daily trading volume, of 9,800 shares, the short-interest ratio is currently 4.0 days.
BlackRock MuniHoldings California Quality Fund stock traded down $0.05 during midday trading on Friday, reaching $10.70. 199,842 shares of the stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 206,251. The stock’s fifty day moving average is $11.05 and its 200-day moving average is $10.63. BlackRock MuniHoldings California Quality Fund has a 12 month low of $9.19 and a 12 month high of $11.30.
The business also recently disclosed a monthly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, May 1st. Shareholders of record on Monday, April 15th will be given a dividend of $0.0485 per share. The ex-dividend date is Friday, April 12th. This represents a $0.58 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 5.44%.
BlackRock MuniHoldings California Quality Fund, Inc is a closed ended fixed income mutual fund launched by BlackRock, Inc It is managed by BlackRock Advisors, LLC. The fund invests in fixed income markets. It invests primarily in a portfolio of long-term investment-grade municipal obligations, the interest on which is exempt from Federal and California income taxes.
