BlackRock (NYSE:BLK) Releases Quarterly Earnings Results, Beats Estimates By $0.39 EPS

BlackRock (NYSE:BLK – Get Free Report) posted its quarterly earnings results on Friday. The asset manager reported $9.81 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $9.42 by $0.39, RTT News reports. The business had revenue of $4.73 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $4.65 billion. BlackRock had a return on equity of 14.74% and a net margin of 30.81%. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 11.4% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm earned $7.93 EPS.

Shares of NYSE:BLK opened at $763.40 on Friday. The company has a current ratio of 3.48, a quick ratio of 3.48 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.32. BlackRock has a 12-month low of $596.18 and a 12-month high of $845.00. The company has a fifty day simple moving average of $808.88 and a 200 day simple moving average of $752.88. The firm has a market cap of $113.70 billion, a PE ratio of 19.40, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.65 and a beta of 1.37.

A number of research analysts recently weighed in on BLK shares. Keefe, Bruyette & Woods restated an “outperform” rating and issued a $930.00 price objective (up previously from $918.00) on shares of BlackRock in a report on Friday, April 5th. TD Cowen upgraded shares of BlackRock from a “market perform” rating to an “outperform” rating and increased their price target for the stock from $819.00 to $938.00 in a research note on Tuesday, January 16th. UBS Group raised their price objective on shares of BlackRock from $818.00 to $850.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research note on Friday. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. lifted their price target on shares of BlackRock from $742.00 to $767.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a report on Tuesday, April 2nd. Five equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and nine have issued a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, the company presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $802.29.

In other news, CEO Laurence Fink sold 30,978 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, February 28th. The shares were sold at an average price of $809.92, for a total transaction of $25,089,701.76. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer now owns 414,146 shares in the company, valued at $335,425,128.32. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. In other BlackRock news, CFO Martin Small sold 7,036 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, February 2nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $786.36, for a total transaction of $5,532,828.96. Following the sale, the chief financial officer now owns 5,259 shares in the company, valued at approximately $4,135,467.24. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through this link. Also, CEO Laurence Fink sold 30,978 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, February 28th. The stock was sold at an average price of $809.92, for a total value of $25,089,701.76. Following the sale, the chief executive officer now owns 414,146 shares in the company, valued at approximately $335,425,128.32. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 100,511 shares of company stock worth $71,864,028 over the last 90 days. Insiders own 0.96% of the company’s stock.

Large investors have recently made changes to their positions in the business. Tennessee Valley Asset Management Partners acquired a new position in BlackRock in the fourth quarter worth approximately $27,000. Private Wealth Management Group LLC bought a new stake in shares of BlackRock in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $28,000. Pineridge Advisors LLC bought a new stake in shares of BlackRock in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $28,000. LFA Lugano Financial Advisors SA lifted its position in BlackRock by 208.3% in the fourth quarter. LFA Lugano Financial Advisors SA now owns 37 shares of the asset manager’s stock worth $30,000 after purchasing an additional 25 shares during the period. Finally, Wetzel Investment Advisors Inc. bought a new position in BlackRock in the fourth quarter worth $32,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 80.69% of the company’s stock.

BlackRock, Inc is a publicly owned investment manager. The firm primarily provides its services to institutional, intermediary, and individual investors including corporate, public, union, and industry pension plans, insurance companies, third-party mutual funds, endowments, public institutions, governments, foundations, charities, sovereign wealth funds, corporations, official institutions, and banks.

