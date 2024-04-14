BlackRock Short-Term California Muni Bond ETF (NASDAQ:CALY) Sees Large Increase in Short Interest

BlackRock Short-Term California Muni Bond ETF (NASDAQ:CALY – Get Free Report) was the target of a significant increase in short interest in March. As of March 31st, there was short interest totalling 3,800 shares, an increase of 26.7% from the March 15th total of 3,000 shares. Based on an average trading volume of 5,900 shares, the short-interest ratio is presently 0.6 days.
Shares of NASDAQ:CALY remained flat at $50.13 during midday trading on Friday. 12,410 shares of the stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 5,573. The company’s 50-day moving average price is $50.21 and its 200 day moving average price is $50.13. BlackRock Short-Term California Muni Bond ETF has a 1-year low of $49.68 and a 1-year high of $50.50.
The business also recently disclosed a monthly dividend, which was paid on Friday, April 5th. Investors of record on Tuesday, April 2nd were paid a $0.1336 dividend. This represents a $1.60 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 3.20%. The ex-dividend date was Monday, April 1st.
