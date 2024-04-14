Blue Fin Capital Inc. Has $3.35 Million Stake in Invesco Senior Loan ETF (NYSEARCA:BKLN)

Blue Fin Capital Inc. increased its position in Invesco Senior Loan ETF (NYSEARCA:BKLN – Free Report) by 12.1% in the fourth quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The firm owned 158,281 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock after purchasing an additional 17,024 shares during the period. Invesco Senior Loan ETF comprises about 0.9% of Blue Fin Capital Inc.’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 25th biggest holding. Blue Fin Capital Inc.’s holdings in Invesco Senior Loan ETF were worth $3,352,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other institutional investors also recently modified their holdings of BKLN. Moors & Cabot Inc. boosted its stake in shares of Invesco Senior Loan ETF by 6.7% during the 1st quarter. Moors & Cabot Inc. now owns 27,311 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $595,000 after buying an additional 1,726 shares during the period. Baird Financial Group Inc. raised its holdings in shares of Invesco Senior Loan ETF by 3.0% during the 1st quarter. Baird Financial Group Inc. now owns 1,398,684 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $30,449,000 after purchasing an additional 40,338 shares in the last quarter. Covestor Ltd raised its holdings in shares of Invesco Senior Loan ETF by 186.1% during the 1st quarter. Covestor Ltd now owns 1,156 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $25,000 after purchasing an additional 752 shares in the last quarter. NewEdge Advisors LLC raised its holdings in shares of Invesco Senior Loan ETF by 647.6% during the 1st quarter. NewEdge Advisors LLC now owns 646,667 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $14,078,000 after purchasing an additional 560,164 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Equitable Holdings Inc. bought a new position in shares of Invesco Senior Loan ETF during the 1st quarter valued at $224,000.

Invesco Senior Loan ETF Stock Performance

BKLN traded down $0.03 during trading on Friday, hitting $21.08. The stock had a trading volume of 7,177,556 shares, compared to its average volume of 8,483,216. Invesco Senior Loan ETF has a 12 month low of $20.55 and a 12 month high of $21.27. The company has a 50 day simple moving average of $21.12 and a 200-day simple moving average of $21.05.

Invesco Senior Loan ETF Profile

The Invesco Senior Loan ETF (BKLN) is an exchange-traded fund that mostly invests in high yield fixed income. The fund tracks a market-value-weighted index of senior loans issued by banks to corporations. BKLN was launched on Mar 3, 2011 and is managed by Invesco.

