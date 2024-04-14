BOK Financial Private Wealth Inc. Grows Position in Schwab US Dividend Equity ETF (NYSEARCA:SCHD)

BOK Financial Private Wealth Inc. raised its holdings in Schwab US Dividend Equity ETF (NYSEARCA:SCHD – Free Report) by 8.9% during the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 19,173 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 1,574 shares during the period. BOK Financial Private Wealth Inc.’s holdings in Schwab US Dividend Equity ETF were worth $1,460,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently modified their holdings of the business. Moneta Group Investment Advisors LLC grew its position in Schwab US Dividend Equity ETF by 104,751.9% during the 4th quarter. Moneta Group Investment Advisors LLC now owns 52,654,527 shares of the company’s stock worth $3,977,523,000 after acquiring an additional 52,604,309 shares during the last quarter. Cowa LLC grew its position in shares of Schwab US Dividend Equity ETF by 6,644.7% in the 1st quarter. Cowa LLC now owns 6,270,318 shares of the company’s stock worth $6,059,000 after buying an additional 6,177,351 shares during the last quarter. Sumitomo Life Insurance Co. bought a new stake in shares of Schwab US Dividend Equity ETF in the 4th quarter worth approximately $228,390,000. Royal Bank of Canada grew its position in shares of Schwab US Dividend Equity ETF by 102.3% in the 2nd quarter. Royal Bank of Canada now owns 3,829,139 shares of the company’s stock worth $278,073,000 after buying an additional 1,935,958 shares during the last quarter. Finally, CI Private Wealth LLC bought a new stake in shares of Schwab US Dividend Equity ETF in the 4th quarter worth approximately $135,502,000.

Get Schwab US Dividend Equity ETF alerts:

Schwab US Dividend Equity ETF Stock Performance

Shares of NYSEARCA SCHD traded down $1.12 during mid-day trading on Friday, hitting $76.81. 3,679,709 shares of the stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 3,698,121. Schwab US Dividend Equity ETF has a 52 week low of $66.67 and a 52 week high of $80.82. The company has a market cap of $53.82 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 15.00 and a beta of 0.79. The stock has a fifty day moving average price of $78.29 and a 200-day moving average price of $74.75.

About Schwab US Dividend Equity ETF

The Schwab U.S. Dividend Equity ETF (SCHD) is an exchange-traded fund that is based on the Dow Jones U.S. Dividend 100 index, a market-cap-weighted index of 100 dividend-paying US equities. SCHD was launched on Oct 20, 2011 and is managed by Schwab.

See Also

Receive News & Ratings for Schwab US Dividend Equity ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Schwab US Dividend Equity ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.