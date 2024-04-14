BOK Financial Private Wealth Inc. Has $1.93 Million Stock Position in Vanguard Real Estate ETF (NYSEARCA:VNQ)

BOK Financial Private Wealth Inc. cut its holdings in Vanguard Real Estate ETF (NYSEARCA:VNQ – Free Report) by 3.5% during the 4th quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 21,877 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock after selling 794 shares during the quarter. BOK Financial Private Wealth Inc.’s holdings in Vanguard Real Estate ETF were worth $1,933,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently bought and sold shares of VNQ. Allspring Global Investments Holdings LLC bought a new stake in shares of Vanguard Real Estate ETF during the fourth quarter worth $27,000. Eagle Bay Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Vanguard Real Estate ETF during the 2nd quarter valued at $30,000. Buck Wealth Strategies LLC bought a new stake in Vanguard Real Estate ETF during the 3rd quarter worth $27,000. Halpern Financial Inc. acquired a new position in Vanguard Real Estate ETF in the 4th quarter worth about $33,000. Finally, ORG Partners LLC raised its position in Vanguard Real Estate ETF by 105.8% in the fourth quarter. ORG Partners LLC now owns 391 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $35,000 after purchasing an additional 201 shares during the last quarter.

Get Vanguard Real Estate ETF alerts:

Vanguard Real Estate ETF Stock Down 1.2 %

Shares of VNQ stock traded down $0.98 during mid-day trading on Friday, reaching $81.71. 5,451,241 shares of the stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 4,883,135. The stock’s fifty day simple moving average is $84.89 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $82.40. Vanguard Real Estate ETF has a 1-year low of $70.61 and a 1-year high of $90.09. The company has a market cap of $31.50 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 28.40 and a beta of 0.91.

Vanguard Real Estate ETF Company Profile

Vanguard REIT ETF (the Fund) is an open-end investment company. The Fund invests in stocks issued by real estate investment trusts (REITs), companies that purchase office buildings, hotels, and other real property. It tracks the return of the MSCI US RIT Index, a gauge of real estate stocks. The Vanguard Group, Inc provides investment advisory services to the Fund.

See Also

Receive News & Ratings for Vanguard Real Estate ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Vanguard Real Estate ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.